May 17

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* USD/INR may open flat to marginally lower as regional stocks recovered from steep falls in the previous session. The pair closed at 54.51, just off a new record low of 54.52 hit on Wednesday. Traders are still on guard of RBI intervention.

* Asian shares steadied on Thursday from the previous day's sell-off, but investors found no reason to bet on risk amid deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to other stressed euro zone economies.

* The euro wallowed near a four-month trough versus the dollar on Thursday after some banks in Athens faced emergency funding needs.

*Crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday, pressured along with U.S. equities as banking troubles in Greece sparked risk aversion across markets.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday the conversion of exchange earner's foreign currency (EEFC) account balances into rupees will be applicable to available balances after netting off amounts on account of outstanding forward or option contracts booked before May 10.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

*RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao in Nepal for SAARC, ACU meetings.

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare is buying a U.S.-based healthcare data provider for $635 million to boost research and development, in the biggest outbound acquisition by an Indian company in over six months.

* Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone carrier, is in advanced talks to buy out the Indian partners of Qualcomm Inc in a fourth-generation (4G) broadband venture in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said on Wednesday.

* Tour operator Cox & Kings plans to raise up to $140 million from an institutional investor for its UK subsidiary. The company will issue shares to the investor for a minority stake in Prometheon Holdings (UK). (IFR)

* Speciality Restaurants sold shares worth 264 million rupees ($5 million) to five cornerstone investors ahead of its $34 million IPO.

* Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot has signed a 950 million rupees 14-year loan. Proceeds will be used for setting up a 25MW wind farm project in Rajkot in Gujarat. SBI Capital Markets arranged the loan which was provided by PTC India Financial Services. (IFR)

* Madhucon Projects will be in the bank market soon to finance the 300MW coal-fired power plant to be set up in south Sumatra in Indonesia. The power plant is estimated at a cost of $410 million and the financial closure is expected to be done within 12 months. (IFR)

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

54.89-94 54.75 54.97 54.75 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

May 16* -5.47 bln

Month-to-date** 8.56 bln

Year-to-date** 436.98 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 16, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

May 15 904.0 mln

Month-to-date 14.13 bln

Year-to-date 170.23 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 16, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

May 16

Foreign Banks -2.12 bln

Public Sector Banks -3.47 bln

Private Sector Banks 5.32 bln

Mutual Funds -2.96 bln

Others 4.87 bln

Primary Dealers 1.65 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 2020, 2024, 2030, May 18 150 bln 2041 Bonds OMO Bonds May 18 120 bln 2018, 2021, 2022, 2027

BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS

INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 90000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 30000.00 10.79% 2015 Interest May 19 1447.72 For full table, see

LIQUIDITY, as of May 16

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 42 bids for 914 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 100 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 86.78 bln rupees

