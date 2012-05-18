MUMBAI, May 18

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* USD/INR is seen likely to make new highs after steep falls in Asian stocks, while the euro hit a four-month low.

The pair last closed at 54.49/50 after hitting 54.60 in the session, to mark a new record high. Traders expect RBI to intervene to slow the pace of rupee's fall.

* Asian shares fell steeply on Friday after more signs emerged of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece, with the latest sluggish economic data from the United States adding to the list of risks for investors. 

* The euro hit a four-month low in Asia on Friday, prompted by fears Greece may leave the euro zone and contagion jitters after Moody's downgraded 16 Spanish banks.

* Brent crude oil slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to end at the lowest level since December, as investors avoided risky assets.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) central board is expected to discuss next week the elevated levels of unhedged foreign currency exposure at private and state-owned companies, which has made them increasingly vulnerable to the sharp depreciation of the rupee.

According to data submitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the finance ministry, approximately 60 percent of companies' non-trade related exposure is unhedged, while the proportion of uncovered exposure for trade loans is lower at 40 percent, as of end of March. (Financial Express)

* India's oil ministry has sought cash compensation of 490 billion rupees from the finance ministry to compensate state fuel retailers for selling fuels at government-set cheaper rates in the Jan-March quarter, an oil ministry source said on Thursday.

* India's economic growth story is intact and the current account deficit under control, senior Finance Ministry officials told a team from global ratings agency Fitch on Thursday, weeks after S&P cut its outlook for Asia's third largest economy.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

*RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, who heads the monetary policy department, will speak on sustaining growth in a dynamic global financial climate at an event organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce in the eastern city of Kolkata.

*RBI to release bank loans, forex data.

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* Power Finance Corp is toeing a different line from its peers by firming up an unusual three-year $50m-$250m loan. The tenor is highly odd for the borrower as it on-lends in the long-term segment. (IFR)

* Videocon Industries surprised the market earlier this week when it stated that it would issue 15.75 million global depository receipts amounting to $51.02 million at a price of $3.2395 per GDR (equivalent to 174 rupees/per equity share) to LLIC Sarl. (IFR)

* Vidarbha Industries Power, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, has signed a dual tranche loan to fund its 600MW coal-based thermal power project near Nagpur in India. The loan is split into a 20.479 billion rupees loan and a $150 million external commercial borrowing.

* India's Lodha Group is in advanced talks to buy a plot of land in Mumbai from DLF, the country's largest listed real estate developer, for about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said. (IFR)

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

* For up-to-date prices, double click

Close Open High Low Volume

54.92-97 54.85 55.00 54.76 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

May 17* -96.7 mln

Month-to-date** 3.74 bln

Year-to-date** 432.16 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 17, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

May 16 2.19 bln

Month-to-date 16.32 bln

Year-to-date 172.42 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 17, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

May 17

Foreign Banks -3.37 bln

Public Sector Banks -4.05 bln

Private Sector Banks 408.4 mln

Mutual Funds 104.7 mln

Others 4.87 bln

Primary Dealers 6.33 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 2020, 2024, 2030, May 18 150 bln 2041 Bonds OMO Bonds May 18 120 bln 2018, 2021, 2022, 2027

BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS

INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 90000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 30000.00 10.79% 2015 Interest May 19 1447.72 For full table, see

LIQUIDITY, as of May 17

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 41 bids for 900.10 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 4 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 84.05 bln rupees

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.09 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)