* USD/INR could resume gains after dropping on Thursday as
most Asian stocks give up early gains, while euro hovers
near-two year lows. The pair last closed at 55.65/66. Traders
also say intervention will be closely watched both in spot and
forward markets.
* Asian shares inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight
uptick in U.S. shares overnight that encouraged investors to
return cautiously to buy up bargains after recent slides, but
weak global data and Europe's fiscal woes limited the gains.
* The euro hovered near two-year lows against the dollar on
Friday, weighed down by weak German manufacturing data which
showed that no European state is immune from the ongoing debt
crisis.
* Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from the
previous session's slump as investors fretted about potential
disruptions to Middle East oil supplies after talks between
world powers and Iran over its nuclear program ended with no
agreement.
* The Indian government came under intense pressure on
Thursday from within the ruling coalition and protesters to roll
back the steepest petrol price hike in the country's history,
less than 24 hours after it took the unpopular decision cheered
by investors. [ID: nL4E8GO3J0]
* India's Telecom Commission wants a higher number of slots
to be auctioned in an upcoming sale of second generation (2G)
radio airwaves than that proposed by the sector regulator, in
what could provide some respite to carriers protesting
regulatory recommendations.
* RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data.
* State-run Rural Electrification Corp will be raising 300
billion rupees ($5.33 billion) in debt in the current financial
year that ends in March 2013. The fundraising will include $1
billion from offshore bonds and $750 million of offshore loans.
(IFR)
* State-owned, Damodar Valley Corp has raised a 24.37
billion rupees ($438 million) loan to fund its 500MW power plant
in Jharkhand. Sole bookrunner SBI Caps sealed the loan on May 15
which saw participation from six other lenders. (IFR)
* Power Finance Corp today launched into general syndication
its $100 million three-year term loan via MLAs and bookrunners
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Corporate Bank. The
facility offers a margin of 175bp over Libor. (IFR)
* India's L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T
IDPL) is in talks with private-equity investors including
Temasek Holdings to raise $250 million to $300 million,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
56.30-35 56.75 56.44 56.05 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 24* -1.05 bln
Month-to-date** -3.87 bln
Year-to-date** 424.55 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 24, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 23 5.88 bln
Month-to-date 23.10 bln
Year-to-date 179.21 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 24, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 24
Foreign Banks 6.72 bln
Public Sector Banks -3.05 bln
Private Sector Banks -6.90 bln
Mutual Funds 1.57 bln
Others 4.34 bln
Primary Dealers -2.68 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
2018,2021, 2027, May 25 150.00 bln
2036 Bonds
OMO Bonds
2024, 2020, 2027, May 25 120.00 bln
2030 Bonds
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59
(3 States)
SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65
(3 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 90000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 40000.00
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 26 868.00
SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest May 28 2414.13
(19 States)
SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 28 186.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 28 372.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 28 562.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 28 564.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of May 24
*Indian banks borrowed 700 million rupees ($12.5 million)
from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility
(MSF) on Wednesday.
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted
all 43 bids for 958.25 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bid at its reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 86.72 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.11 trln
rupees.
