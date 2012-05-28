GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
MUMBAI, May 28
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR will likely open lower, after falling in each of the previous two sessions, as risk aversion wanes for Asian currencies, stocks; pair last closed at 55.37/38. Traders will be on alert for any possible RBI intervention.
* Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as surveys showing a lead in opinion polls for Greece's pro-bailout camps helped calmed fears of a disorderly exit from the euro bloc.
* The euro bounced off two year lows in early Asia trade on Monday on the back of shortcovering short-covering sparked by hopes that Athens may agree to austerity steps and avoid a euro zone exit.
* Brent oil edged above $107 per barrel on Monday as polls showing support for a pro-bailout government in Greece hit demand, while the lack of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme spurred supply worries.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Foreign direct investment, the sort of sticky long-term money India craves to fund its current account deficit and build up its infrastructure, may not be so stable after all.
* India's government will wait a few days before reviewing a steep petrol price hike, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Friday, despite widespread street protests and intense pressure from coalition allies.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at a Bank of India event. (1230GMT)
* RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to chair a session by Asia Society. (1430GMT)
* SK Goel, who heads Central Board of Excise and Customs, will be speaking at an event. (0530GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* India's Jindal Steel & Power has agreed to buy a 9 percent stake in Gujarat NRE Coking Coal for A$25 million ($24 million) and agreed to buy 5 million tonnes of coal over 10 years from the company's Australian mines.
* India's Suzlon Energy plans to raise $100 million to $200 million by selling some "non-critical" assets this fiscal year to pare its $2 billion debt, a senior official said, after the wind turbine maker posted a loss for the third year in a row.
* Subex said it was in discussions with holders of its outstanding $39 million 2 pct CBs and $54.8 million 5 pct CBs, both of which were originally due on March 9 but were extended to July 9. (IFR)
* Sole bookrunner Axis Bank yesterday launched into general syndication a $115 million deal for Sembmarine Kakinada. The fully underwritten deal has a door-to-door life of 8.5 years and average life of 5.3 years. Axis plans to take $50 million on the facility and leave $65 million to be sold down. (IFR) * Bangalore Elevated Tollway, promoted by Nagarjuna Constructions, has raised a 5.7 billion rupees ($102 million) loan to fund a four-lane road project in Karnataka, given to the company on a 20-year concession period. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.87-91 56.15 56.10 55.80 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 25* -6.24 bln
Month-to-date** -4.35 bln
Year-to-date** 424.07 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 24 -6.50 bln
Month-to-date 16.60 bln
Year-to-date 172.70 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 25
Foreign Banks 4.16 bln
Public Sector Banks 311.4 mln
Private Sector Banks -4.45 bln
Mutual Funds -822.9 mln
Others 4.48 bln
Primary Dealers -3.66 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills May 30 100 bln 364-Day T-Bills May 30 50 bln
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest May 28 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 28 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 28 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 28 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 28 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.81% 2013 Interest May 30 5395.50 10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of May 25
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 42 bids for 1.04 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received 2 bids for 10.05 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 82.16 bln rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.02 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.