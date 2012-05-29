MUMBAI, May 29

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares and the euro eased on Tuesday, with a relief rally from last week's heavy selling faltering as a surge in Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries about Europe's debt restructuring challenges.

* The euro wobbled near a two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of shoring up the Spanish banking system pushed up Spanish debt yields, offsetting a slight easing in worries about Greece.

* Oil rose above $107 per barrel on Monday as fears of a euro zone break-up receded, but Middle East oil supply worries resurfaced after minimal progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The Reserve Bank of India has removed restrictions imposed on banks which earlier prevented lenders from levying penalty on customers for foreclosure of some term deposits.

* U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC and India's ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of No.2 Indian lender ICICI Bank, are close to raising $350 million to invest in distressed assets in India, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* RBI-finance ministry meeting. (0500 GMT)

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* Rural Electrification Corp has sought regulatory approval to raise up to $500m through five-year bonds, HD Khunteta, the company's director of finance said.

* Singapore-headquartered TRF Holdings has raised $22m dual-tranche loan via IndusInd Bank as the bookrunner.

* IL&FS Financial Services has also wrapped up another 9 billion rupees (US$160m) loan for Brahmani River Pellets, promoted by Stemcor Holdings.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

55.76-80 55.72 55.80 55.57 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

May 28* 1.09 bln

Month-to-date** -7.99 bln

Year-to-date** 420.42 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

May 24 0.35 bln

Month-to-date 16.95 bln

Year-to-date 173.06 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

May 28

Foreign Banks 2.79 bln

Public Sector Banks -7.03 bln

Private Sector Banks -2.60 bln

Mutual Funds -1.55 bln

Others 6.55 bln

Primary Dealers 1.83 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills May 30 100 bln 364-Day T-Bills May 30 50 bln Government bond June 1 150 bln

BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS

INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) 9.81% 2013 Interest May 30 5395.50 10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 04 1870.88 (25 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 90000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 30000.00 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) For full table, see

LIQUIDITY, as of May 28

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 39 bids for 854.25 billion rupees ($15.5 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 82.51 bln rupees

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.04 trln rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)