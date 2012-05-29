MUMBAI, May 29
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares and the euro eased on Tuesday, with a relief
rally from last week's heavy selling faltering as a surge in
Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries about
Europe's debt restructuring challenges.
* The euro wobbled near a two-year low against the dollar
on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of shoring up the Spanish
banking system pushed up Spanish debt yields, offsetting a
slight easing in worries about Greece.
* Oil rose above $107 per barrel on Monday as fears of a
euro zone break-up receded, but Middle East oil supply worries
resurfaced after minimal progress in talks over Iran's nuclear
programme.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India has removed restrictions imposed
on banks which earlier prevented lenders from levying penalty on
customers for foreclosure of some term deposits.
* U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
and India's ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of
No.2 Indian lender ICICI Bank, are close to raising
$350 million to invest in distressed assets in India, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI-finance ministry meeting. (0500 GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Rural Electrification Corp has sought regulatory approval
to raise up to $500m through five-year bonds, HD Khunteta, the
company's director of finance said.
* Singapore-headquartered TRF Holdings has raised $22m
dual-tranche loan via IndusInd Bank as the bookrunner.
* IL&FS Financial Services has also wrapped up another 9
billion rupees (US$160m) loan for Brahmani River Pellets,
promoted by Stemcor Holdings.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.76-80 55.72 55.80 55.57 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 28* 1.09 bln
Month-to-date** -7.99 bln
Year-to-date** 420.42 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 24 0.35 bln
Month-to-date 16.95 bln
Year-to-date 173.06 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 28
Foreign Banks 2.79 bln
Public Sector Banks -7.03 bln
Private Sector Banks -2.60 bln
Mutual Funds -1.55 bln
Others 6.55 bln
Primary Dealers 1.83 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills May 30 100 bln
364-Day T-Bills May 30 50 bln
Government bond June 1 150 bln
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
9.81% 2013 Interest May 30 5395.50
10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63
10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33
SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 04 1870.88
(25 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 90000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 30000.00
SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50
(WEST BENGAL)
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of May 28
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
39 bids for 854.25 billion rupees ($15.5 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 82.51 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.04 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)