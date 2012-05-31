GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR likely to hit record high at the open as
the euro hits a two-year low and as Asian shares slide on
continued euro zone worries, setting up the prospect of RBI
intervention.
Pair last closed at a record closing high of 56.23/24, and
hit an all-time high of 56.40 last week.
* Asian shares, the euro and oil prices fell on Thursday as
surging borrowing costs in troubled Spain heightened fears that
more countries in the euro zone will be hit hard by the region's
debt crisis.
* The euro hit a two-year low on Thursday over
mounting concerns Spain may need assistance to fix its leveraged
banking sector in a shrinking economy.
* Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to the lowest
level in nearly six months as fears about the euro zone crisis
sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian opposition parties planned a nationwide strike on
Thursday in protest against the steepest petrol price rise in
the country's history, seeking to exploit popular anger with
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's embattled coalition government.
* The Reserve Bank of India has allowed infrastructure
finance companies (IFCs) to have a risk weight of 50 percent on
bonds that cover their public-private partnerships as well as
commercial operation date projects.
* Deposits and advances with Indian banks have shrunk so far
in the fiscal year that began in April, with sluggish economic
growth crimping loan demand, the Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India to release Jan-March quarter GDP data. (0630GMT)
* India to also release fiscal deficit data for last fiscal
year and infrastructure output data for April.
* State-run oil refiners likely to announce a petrol price
cut amidst a nation-wide general strike to protest the recent
steep hike.
* RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan to deliver keynote address
at Citigroup's investor conference. The event is closed to
media. (1300GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* GMR Infrastructure has closed its jumbo 54 billion rupees
($971 million) highway road project deal, the country's largest
highway project to date. The deal was signed on May 24, ahead of
the May 28 deadline to achieve the financial closure. (IFR)
* Essar Group is rumoured to be planning secondary share
sales in some of its group companies to comply with Sebi's
coming free-float requirement of 25 percent. Wednesday, it
announced that Port of Antwerp International had invested 1.75
billion in Essar Ports through GDRs, giving it a 4 percent stake
as part of a strategic alliance. (IFR)
* Bharti Airtel is looking to borrow bilateral
loans from three to four banks. The size and tenor of the
borrowings are unclear, but the borrower is said to be looking
to raise funds for refinancing of existing debt. Bharti has a $2
billion 18-month bridge loan due in June. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
56.75-80 56.63 56.95 56.63 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 30* -107.4 mln
Month-to-date** -4.33 bln
Year-to-date** 424.09 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 30, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 29 12.26 bln
Month-to-date 37.77 bln
Year-to-date 193.88 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 30, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 30
Foreign Banks -14.06 bln
Public Sector Banks -3.30 bln
Private Sector Banks 10.42 bln
Mutual Funds 5.12 bln
Others 6.01 bln
Primary Dealers -4.16 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government bonds June 1 150 bln
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
9.81% 2013 Interest May 30 5395.50
10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63
10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of May 30
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 36 bids for 829.1 billion rupees ($14.75 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 81.53 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln
rupees.
