GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* USD/INR could hit a fresh record high during the session as the euro hits a two-year low and as Asian shares extended losses on concerns over China's factory activity data. Pair last closed at 56.08/09, after hitting a record high of 56.52 in early trade.

* Asian shares and the euro extended losses on Friday as China's factory activity data delivered its weakest reading this year, highlighting concerns the worsening euro zone debt crisis will further undermine global economic growth.

* The euro hit a two-year low on Friday and was seen at risk of falling further in coming weeks, dogged by worries that Spain may need external aid to shore up its struggling banking sector and fix its public finances.

* Brent crude fell towards $101 a barrel on Friday, kicking off June in the red after posting its worst month since 2008 in May, after data showed manufacturing activity in No. 2 oil user China dropped more than forecast.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* India's central bank is in favour of relaxing the investment limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in sovereign bonds, and also doing away with witholding tax, a key hindrance cited by dealers in expanding the debt market, according to a bank panel. [ID: nL4E8GV4XI]

* India announced a series of austerity steps on Thursday, including a 10 percent cut in non-plan expenditure for this fiscal year, which analysts said were not enough and would not have much impact on the country's overall spending.

* Credit to industry grew at a slower pace in April, compared with the same period in the previous year, while advances to agriculture grew faster, data from the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday showed.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India to release the monthly trade data for April (0530GMT)

* India to also release Manufacturing PMI for May.

* Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi meets Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

* Weekly central bank statement on foreign reserves, bank lending are expected.

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* Jindal Steel & Power's $150 million five-year term loan, which was launched to general syndication early this month, is likely to close by around the end of June.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

* For up-to-date prices, double click

Close Open High Low Volume

56.68-73 56.67 56.90 56.55 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

May 31* -6.66 bln

Month-to-date** -3.47 bln

Year-to-date** 424.94 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 31, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

May 31 2.08 bln

Month-to-date 35.69 bln

Year-to-date 191.80 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 31, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

May 31

Foreign Banks 26.86 bln

Public Sector Banks - 50.04 bln

Private Sector Banks 3.77 bln

Mutual Funds 1.30 bln

Others -5.43 bln

Primary Dealers -26.18 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government bonds June 1 150 bln

LIQUIDITY, as of May 31

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 36 bids for 853.1 billion rupees ($15.1 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 101.95 bln rupees

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.02 trln rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)