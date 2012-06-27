GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares were flat and the euro pressured on Wednesday as investors seemed convinced a European summit this week will fail to take concrete action to solve the euro debt crisis, with Germany staunchly opposed to sharing the region's debt burden.

* The euro inched lower on Wednesday and held near a two-week low hit the previous day, as hopes faded that a European summit would deliver concrete measures to ease the region's sovereign debt crisis.

* Brent oil futures jumped 2 percent to top $93 a barrel on Tuesday, widening its premium against U.S. crude as a growing strike by oil workers in Norway tightened North Sea supplies.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took charge of the finance portfolio on Tuesday following the resignation of Pranab Mukherjee. (Economic Times)

* Coca-Cola Co announced a further $3 billion in investment in India over the next eight years on Tuesday as the world's biggest soft drinks maker seeks to expand in a country where its flagship brand trails rival Pepsi.

* Global private equity funds, which poured tens of billions of dollars into India investments when the economy and currency were flying high a few years ago, may be stuck with those holdings much longer than planned as the rupee's plunge plays havoc with their exit options.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India aviation minister Ajit Singh to brief media. (0530GMT)

* General Motors' Indian unit holds a press event with senior executives in New Delhi. (0700GMT)

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth-largest wind turbine maker, expects to tie up an up-to-$300-million loan to repay its offshore bondholders, a senior company official said on Monday.(IFR)

* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have been mandated for Indian Oil Corp's $300 million five-year term loan. The four banks are underwriting the bullet loan which will be launched in July.(IFR)

* Around half a dozen banks have committed so far to the $100 million three-year term loan for Power Finance Corp. The banks, mostly from Taiwan and Japan, have put in commitments totalling $85 million in general syndication. (IFR)

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

57.34-40 57.80 57.50 57.35 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

June 26* 130.3 mln

Month-to-date** -1.60 bln

Year-to-date** 423.35 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 26, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

June 25 -1.72 bln

Month-to-date 20.28 bln

Year-to-date 212.08 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 26, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

June 26

Foreign Banks 143.6 mln

Public Sector Banks 1.33 bln

Private Sector Banks -3.67 bln

Mutual Funds 104.4 mln

Others 1.41 bln

Primary Dealers 679 mln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 07.83%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 5442.55 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 4677.75 (2 States) SDL 08.00%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 728.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 90008.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 30000.00 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table, see

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT T-Bills June 27 150 bln Government Bonds June 29 150 bln

LIQUIDITY, as of June 26

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 41 bids for 1.02 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 2 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 114.09 bln rupees

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.19 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)