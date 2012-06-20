GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most of the previous session's gains as investors bet that Europe's worsening debt crisis and faltering global growth will prompt major central banks to launch a new round of monetary stimulus.

* The euro eased versus the dollar but clung to much of the previous day's gains on Wednesday, with investors focusing on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt further monetary stimulus to support the economy's recovery.

* Brent crude edged lower on Tuesday on relief that negotiations to defuse the dispute over Iran's nuclear program led to plans for technical talks in July, while hopes for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve helped lift U.S. crude.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.14 billion) of bonds through an open market operation on Friday, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

* The Indian government has extended its interest subvention of 2 percent on export credit to March 31, 2013, for certain employment-oriented sectors, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday.

* India's central bank governor warned inflation is above acceptable levels and he called on the government to do more to support the flagging economy after a controversial decision to leave rates unchanged in the face of pressure for a cut.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* RBI to sell 140 billion rupees of treasury bills.

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have submitted a joint bid in response to Indian Oil Corp's request for proposals for a $300 million five-year bullet term loan. (IFR)

* A Taiwanese bank has committed $10 million to the $100 million three-year term loan for Power Finance Corp and more than a dozen banks have been processing the credit. (IFR)

* India's GVK Power and Infrastructure is seeking to raise $500 million to $600 million by selling a stake in its Singapore arm and is in talks with Government of Singapore Investment Corp for a potential deal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

* For up-to-date prices, double click

Close Open High Low Volume

56.23-27 56.42 56.40 56.21 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

June 19* -933.0 mln

Month-to-date** -3.87 bln

Year-to-date** 421.07 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 19, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

June 18 3.15 bln

Month-to-date 14.87 bln

Year-to-date 206.66 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 19, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

June 19

Foreign Banks -3.11 bln

Public Sector Banks 8.17 bln

Private Sector Banks 2.68 bln

Mutual Funds -1.21 bln

Others -747.4 mln

Primary Dealers -5.76 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS

SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.76% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5694.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 202 Interest Jun 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 22 3675.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 22 100127.50 182 days T-Bill For full table, see

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills June 20 90 bln 182-Day T-Bills June 20 50 bln Govt Bonds June 22 150 bln OMO Bonds June 22 120 bln

LIQUIDITY, as of June 19

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 51 bids for 1.33 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and got no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 109.06 bln rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)