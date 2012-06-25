GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares mostly slipped on Monday and the safe-haven
dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and
Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor
confidence, but Japanese stocks were supported by a weaker yen.
* Currency markets got off to a subdued start on Monday,
with the safe-haven U.S. dollar holding on to most of last
week's gains ahead of another European summit that could take
the region a step closer to containing its debt crisis.
* Brent held steady near $91 on Monday on support from lower
output after the threat of a storm shut nearly a quarter of U.S.
offshore crude and gas output and as key euro zone leaders
backed a $156 billion plan to revive growth in the debt-laden
region.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will unveil measures on Monday to arrest the slide
of its currency, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on
Saturday, a day after the rupee hit a new record low against the
dollar.
* Investment banks and brokerages across Asia have launched
a sweeping round of job cuts as Europe's debt crisis and China's
economic slowdown bite into the region's financial activity.
* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was overseas and his
outgoing finance minister was clearing his desk last week as the
government quietly began preparing the ground for a new push to
open up India's $450 billion retail sector to foreign firms.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India to announce measures to check rupee's slide.
* Two-day Antwerp-based conference featuring India's trade
minister Anand Sharma.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Sweden's IKEA, the world's largest furniture
maker, will invest 600 million euros ($756.36 million) in the
Indian retail market, a trade ministry official said on
Friday.
* Suzlon Group, which controls wind-turbine maker Suzlon
Energy, said on Saturday it will sell stake in its
China manufacturing unit to China Power New Energy Development
Co. Ltd. for 3.4 billion rupees ($60 million).
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
57.43-48 57.63 57.66 57.48 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 22* -1.74 bln
Month-to-date** -2.31 mln
Year-to-date** 422.63 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 22, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 21 682 mln
Month-to-date 20.08 bln
Year-to-date 211.88 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 22, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 22
Foreign Banks -4.55 bln
Public Sector Banks -178 mln
Private Sector Banks 203.3 mln
Mutual Funds 5.18 bln
Others -2.47 bln
Primary Dealers 4.91 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00
SDL 07.83%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 5442.55
(2 States)
SDL 07.90%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 4677.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.00%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 728.00
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 90008.50
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 30000.00
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
T-Bills June 27 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of June 22
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
40 bids for 1.06 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a
sole bid for 100 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo
auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rises to 108.64 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.35 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)