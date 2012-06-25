GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares mostly slipped on Monday and the safe-haven dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor confidence, but Japanese stocks were supported by a weaker yen.

* Currency markets got off to a subdued start on Monday, with the safe-haven U.S. dollar holding on to most of last week's gains ahead of another European summit that could take the region a step closer to containing its debt crisis.

* Brent held steady near $91 on Monday on support from lower output after the threat of a storm shut nearly a quarter of U.S. offshore crude and gas output and as key euro zone leaders backed a $156 billion plan to revive growth in the debt-laden region.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* India will unveil measures on Monday to arrest the slide of its currency, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday, a day after the rupee hit a new record low against the dollar.

* Investment banks and brokerages across Asia have launched a sweeping round of job cuts as Europe's debt crisis and China's economic slowdown bite into the region's financial activity.

* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was overseas and his outgoing finance minister was clearing his desk last week as the government quietly began preparing the ground for a new push to open up India's $450 billion retail sector to foreign firms.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India to announce measures to check rupee's slide.

* Two-day Antwerp-based conference featuring India's trade minister Anand Sharma.

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* Sweden's IKEA, the world's largest furniture maker, will invest 600 million euros ($756.36 million) in the Indian retail market, a trade ministry official said on Friday.

* Suzlon Group, which controls wind-turbine maker Suzlon Energy, said on Saturday it will sell stake in its China manufacturing unit to China Power New Energy Development Co. Ltd. for 3.4 billion rupees ($60 million).

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

57.43-48 57.63 57.66 57.48 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

June 22* -1.74 bln

Month-to-date** -2.31 mln

Year-to-date** 422.63 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 22, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

June 21 682 mln

Month-to-date 20.08 bln

Year-to-date 211.88 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 22, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

June 22

Foreign Banks -4.55 bln

Public Sector Banks -178 mln

Private Sector Banks 203.3 mln

Mutual Funds 5.18 bln

Others -2.47 bln

Primary Dealers 4.91 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 SDL 07.83%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 5442.55 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 4677.75 (2 States) SDL 08.00%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 728.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 90008.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 30000.00 For full table, see

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT T-Bills June 27 150 bln

LIQUIDITY, as of June 22

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 40 bids for 1.06 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a sole bid for 100 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rises to 108.64 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.35 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)