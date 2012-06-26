GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares were down on Tuesday as investors remained sceptical that a European leaders summit later this week will produce any substantive measures to solve the region's protracted debt crisis.

* The euro was on the defensive near a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday on growing worries that an upcoming European summit would produce nothing to solve the region's debt crisis.

* Oil steadied on Monday as short-covering countered easing concerns that Tropical Storm Debby would batter U.S. production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and fading hopes that a European summit would produce a viable solution to the region's debt crisis.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of debt on June 29, including 40 billion rupees of a new five-year bond maturing in 2017, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

* 9 Indian PSU lenders have formed consortium for financing infrastructure projects with project cost over 10 billion rupees.

* Essar Energy said it received provisional approval to clear forests at its Mahan coal block in India's Madhya Pradesh state, but its shares fell as the news highlighted regulatory hurdles delaying its power projects in the country.

* India is optimistic it can seal a free trade deal with the European Union and is urging its negotiating partner to settle the details of an agreement it says would benefit both their stumbling economies.

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* India took a handful of measures to prop up the embattled rupee on Monday, including increasing the limit on foreign investment in government bonds by $5 billion to $20 billion, the central bank said.

* State Bank of India is said to have held informal talks with banks as it plans to raise at least $1 billion through a Reg S/144a issue in August - or even earlier - according to bankers involved in the discussions. The bank has not handed out RFPs for this deal. (IFR)

* Jindal Steel and Power could be looking to raise dollars to partly refinance its $75 million loan maturing in November 2012 in addition to fresh borrowing. On top of that, JSPL has a planned capex of about 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) in the fiscal year that started in April which it may look at funding through dollar bonds. (IFR)

* Oil and Natural Gas Corp plans to list ONGC Videsh, its overseas investment arm, but not before next year at the earliest. It is heard to be looking to sell a stake of 10-15 percent in an IPO in India, with an overseas offering also a possibility. (IFR)

* Credit Suisse, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank and Westpac Banking Corp have clubbed a $225 million five-year term loan for JSW Steel. Funds from the bullet loan refinance foreign currency convertible bonds maturing on June 28. (IFR)

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

* For up-to-date prices, double click

Close Open High Low Volume

57.32-36 57.40 57.60 57.35 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

June 25* 1.53 bln

Month-to-date** -3.51 mln

Year-to-date** 421.44 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 25, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

June 22 1.92 bln

Month-to-date 22.00 bln

Year-to-date 213.80 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 25, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

June 25

Foreign Banks 5.33 bln

Public Sector Banks -8.17 bln

Private Sector Banks 203.3 mln

Mutual Funds -491 mln

Others 5.43 bln

Primary Dealers 147.4 mln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 SDL 07.83%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 5442.55 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 4677.75 (2 States) SDL 08.00%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 728.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 90008.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 30000.00 For full table, see

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT T-Bills June 27 150 bln Government Bonds June 29 150 bln

LIQUIDITY, as of June 25

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 40 bids for 999.30 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a sole bid for 200 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 106.28 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.32 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)