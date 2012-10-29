GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Monday after global equities ended last week on a subdued note, with investors torn between signs of stable growth in the United States and caution over the global corporate earnings outlook. * The yen got off to a steady start on Monday, having rallied late last week, as markets cut bearish positions amid talk that the Bank of Japan might not ease as much as expected at its looming policy meeting. * Oil slipped on Monday, with Brent falling below $109 per barrel, as refineries along the U.S. East Coast lowered run rates ahead of approaching Hurricane Sandy, reducing crude use in the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. Treasuries edged up slightly in Asia on Monday, extending their big gains at the end of last week as disappointing corporate earnings offset better-than-expected GDP data. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 26 * BSE index 18,625.34 points (-0.71 pct) * NSE index 5,664.30 points (-0.72 pct) * Rupee 53.56/57 per dollar (53.74/75) * 10-year bond yield 8.13 pct (8.14 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.98 pct (6.98 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.60 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.20 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) NOTE: All markets were closed on Oct 26 except stocks. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The finance ministry, which has been prodding the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates for months, has tempered its expectations in the wake of a recent rise in inflation, The Economic Times reported on Monday, quoting two unnamed finance ministry officials. link.reuters.com/juk63t * Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gave his cabinet an overdue facelift on Sunday, bringing in younger ministers in a bid to breathe new life into his aged, scandal-tainted government ahead of state and federal elections. * A few hundred metres from the high walls and barbed wire guarding billionaire Naveen Jindal's upcoming steel plant, a dozen men have gathered at a tea stall. Their plan for this and every day: disrupt any attempt by Jindal's company to lay a water pipeline. * For many Indians, Narendra Modi is the man of the moment, a possible prime minister. Others see the chief minister of western Gujarat state as a Hindu zealot who did not stop the massacre of Muslims in religious riots a decade ago. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's central bank releases Q2 review of macroeconomic and monetary developments a day before monetary policy review. (1130GMT) MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * India's cabinet has approved the sale of a 10 percent stake in iron ore miner NMDC, heavy industries minister Praful Patel told reporters, paving the way for the first of a new wave of state divestments. (IFR) * Sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner State Bank of India has extended general syndication of a $300 million loan for Vedanta Resources. Responses were originally due by mid-October, and a handful of Indian and foreign lenders are said to have been considering joining. (IFR) * Four bidding groups are vying for a mandate to arrange a four-year term loan for Power Finance Corp after responding to a request for proposals from the public sector lender. (IFR) * PFC had sent out a request for proposals for a $100 million term loan with a $150 million greenshoe option. The four-year loan would have an average life of three years. (IFR) * Syndicate Bank has committed $10 million to the $50 million six-month revolving credit for diamond and jewellery company Shrenuj and Co. Union Bank of India had earlier joined with a $15 million commitment. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.10-15 54.20 54.37 54.10 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 26* -$37.07 mln# Month-to-date** $2.29 bln Year-to-date** $18.15 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.675 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 23 $287.5 mln Month-to-date $885.9 mln Year-to-date $5.69 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 25 Foreign Banks 5.88 bln Public Sector Banks -16.83 bln Private Sector Banks 0.24 bln Mutual Funds 5.15 bln Others -1.30 bln Primary Dealers 6.85 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Oct 29 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 29 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 29 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 29 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 29 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 29 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 10.50% 20114 Interest Oct 29 921.43 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 SDL 07.30%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 2850.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.33%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 2073.30 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.35%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 1582.60 (WEST BENGAL) For detailed table, see: LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 25 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 43 bids received for 1.01 trillion rupees at its four-day repo on Thursday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it also accepted the sole bid received for 600 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 175.71 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.29 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)