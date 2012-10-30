GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were subdued on Tuesday after a powerful hurricane curtailed activity in U.S. markets overnight, while the dollar held gains against the yen ahead of a widely expected policy easing by the Bank of Japan later in the session. * The yen held near four-month lows versus the dollar on Tuesday as markets counted down to a certain policy easing by the Bank of Japan, though investors fear it will again stop short of the bold action the economy needs. * Brent crude edged down near $109 a barrel on Tuesday as investors watched for any impact on markets from Hurricane Sandy, which crashed ashore on the U.S. East Coast, closing refineries, roads and airports. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as a perceived gain in political risks in Italy and concerns about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery fuelled safe-haven buying in thin trade as Hurricane Sandy was on track to pummel the U.S. East Coast. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 29 * BSE index 18,635.82 points (+0.06 pct) * NSE index 5,665.60 points (+0.02 pct) * Rupee 54.08/09 per dollar (53.56/57) * 10-year bond yield 8.13 pct (8.13 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.99 pct (6.98 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.59 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.10/8.20 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Hurricane Sandy is shaping up to be one of the biggest storms ever to hit the United States but even with the severe damage that is expected, the blow to the economy is seen as short-term. * India's central bank faces growing pressure to cut interest rates later on Tuesday for the first time since April after the finance minister pledged to rein in the country's fiscal deficit. * India's Suzlon Energy, which defaulted on a $200 million convertible bond redemption earlier this month, has begun talks with senior secured lenders to restructure its debt over 10 years. * India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds on Nov. 2, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. * India's central bank said the government's reform efforts are a move in the right direction but swift implementation and further measures are needed, and warned that inflation remains a risk, a day before it is expected to keep interest rates on hold. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India central bank rate decision at 0530GMT. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and Montek Singh Ahluwalia, a top adviser, address conference of food ministers in New Delhi. (0430GMT) MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Essar Energy plans to refinance up to US$1.5bn of its rupee debt within a couple of quarters. "The focus for the next couple of years is to optimise the asset utilisation, focus on value creation and cashflows," CEO Naresh Nayyar told Reuters in an interview. * GVK Bagodara Vasad Expressway, a SPV of GVK Transportation, has wrapped up a term loan of about 8.92 billion rupees. The proceeds will go towards converting an existing three-lane 101.9 km road into a six-lane from Bagodara in Ahmedabad to Vasad in the Anand district of western Indian Gujarat state. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.47-50 54.37 54.50 54.29 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 29* -$14.18 mln# Month-to-date** $2.21 bln Year-to-date** $18.07 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.995 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 25 $374.1 mln Month-to-date $1.26 bln Year-to-date $6.06 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 29 Foreign Banks -6.50 bln Public Sector Banks 7.87 bln Private Sector Banks -4.16 bln Mutual Funds 7.84 bln Others -2.78 bln Primary Dealers -2.26 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 SDL 07.30%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 2850.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.33%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 2073.30 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.35%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 1582.60 (WEST BENGAL) For detailed table, see: LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 29 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 34 bids received for 993.1 billion rupees at its one-day repo on Monday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not receive any bid at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI stays at 175.89 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI stay at 2.91 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)