GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Thursday as China's official manufacturing PMI, while confirming a trend toward recovering growth, lacked the punch to convince investors that the slowdown was bottoming out. * The euro and commodity currencies got off to a steadier start on Thursday following a choppy session overnight that saw Wall Street end flat after a two-day closure due to Hurricane Sandy. * U.S. gasoline futures prices rose on Wednesday on concerns about East Coast supply shortages as the energy sector struggled to restore operations disrupted by massive storm Sandy. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday on month-end extension trading as markets resumed operation following a huge storm in the U.S. Northeast that shut the bond market for a day and a half. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 31 * BSE index 18,505.38 points (+0.4 pct) * NSE index 5,619.70 points (+0.39 pct) * Rupee 53.80/81 per dollar (53.96/97) * 10-year bond yield 8.21 pct (8.18 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.05 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.70 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (8.0/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian banks' advances and deposits grew at a slower pace so far this fiscal year that started in April, compared with the similar period last year, as a sluggish economy dampened demand for credit. * India's infrastructure sector output grew 5.1 percent in September from a year earlier, higher than an upwardly revised annual growth of 2.3 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. * The Reserve Bank of India is considering cutting the held-to-maturity (HTM) ceiling, Deputy Governor Anand Sinha said on Wednesday, referring to a category of debt that banks must hold until redemption but which can be reshuffled once a year. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India October auto sales data. * India PMI data at 0530GMT. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * The satellite TV broadcast services arm of India's Videocon Group plans to raise between $150 million and $200 million through an initial public offering of shares, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. * Fidelity Growth Partners, the private equity arm of Fidelity Worldwide Investment, has invested $75 million in Indian medical equipment supplier Trivitron Healthcare, both the companies said in a statement. * State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp is likely to increase its two-tranche loan above the original target of US$600m after receiving commitments totalling US$1.35bn. (IFR) * Several pieces of Bharti Airtel's US$7.5bn multi-tranche loan from March 2010 are on offer in the secondary market. The deal consists of tranches due in June 2013, June 2014, June 2015 and June 2016, paying margins of 140bp over Libor, 160bp, 175bp and 195bp, respectively. Some sellers are offering up to US$30m of each tranche, while some are offering up to US$20m. (IFR) * Two pieces of IDBI Bank's US$250m three-year loan mandated in September are also on offer in the secondary market, Basis Point reported. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.12-16 54.19 54.19 54.08 Mod FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 31* $46.10 mln# Month-to-date** $2.18 bln Year-to-date** $18.03 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 31 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.795 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 30 $85.74 mln Month-to-date $1.47 bln Year-to-date $6.27 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 31 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 31 Foreign Banks -15.46 bln Public Sector Banks 23.28 bln Private Sector Banks 4.03 bln Mutual Funds -9.70 bln Others 3.53 bln Primary Dealers -5.67 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 31 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 40 bids received for 961.60 billion rupees at its one-day repo on Wednesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not receive any bid at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 184.5 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)