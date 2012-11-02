GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Friday as investor risk appetite returned after overnight data suggested some stabilisation in the global recovery trend, particularly in the world's top two economies, the United States and China. * The yen sagged to a near four month-low on Friday, while commodity currencies held solid gains as investors bet on an upbeat U.S. payrolls report after private employers added jobs at the fastest pace in eight months. * Brent crude prices fell on Thursday on returning North Sea supply and euro-zone concerns, while U.S. gasoline edged higher as support from supply disruptions after super storm Sandy countered any pressure from data showing rising inventories. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday, while stocks rose as data on Chinese manufacturing and U.S. private sector employment bolstered the outlook for global economic growth and undercut demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON NOV.1 * BSE index 18,561.70 points (+0.3 pct) * NSE index 5,645.05 points (+0.45 pct) * Rupee 53.695/715 per dollar (53.80/81) * 10-year bond yield 8.19 pct (8.21 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.09 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.75 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.10/8.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Asia's large economies started to pick up steam last month after a year of slower growth, surveys showed on Thursday, while U.S. manufacturing showed modest improvement. * Hyundai Motor Co's Indian unit will invest $300 million in a new engine plant and metal pressing shop, the company said on Thursday, to expand in the country's fast-growing diesel car segment. * Reliance Industries Ltd has cut its estimate of gas reserves in the D6 block off India's east coast by about two-thirds to 3.4 trillion cubic feet (tcf), the oil ministry said, hurting plans for the country to reduce its gas imports. * India has decided not to raise the price it will pay to buy wheat from local farmers for the first time in decades, a government source said on Thursday, as it grapples with bulging stocks and seeks to cut its high food subsidy bill. * A panel of Indian ministers said telecom operators fighting the withdrawal by government of high quality airwaves will be allowed to keep some of their spectrum holdings, according to a government official. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * South Korean Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan meets his Indian counterpart Chidambaram at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul for the third annual finance ministers meeting between the two countries. (0700 GMT) * India to release forex reserves, bank lending data. (1130 GMT) MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Videocon D2H, the satellite TV broadcast services arm of Videocon Group, plans to raise between $150m and $200m through an initial public offering of shares. Enam Securities, ICICI Securities and UBS are mandated on the sale, Reuters reported. (IFR) * Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has appointed five bankers for its planned 9.25 billion rupee QIP. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the bookrunners. (IFR) * Ten banks sealed IDBI Bank's $250 million three-year loan on Oct. 30. Signing took place by circulation. The 10 on the deal are ANZ, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, DBS Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, RBS, Standard Chartered, UOB and Wells Fargo. Each took equal amounts. (IFR) * Nine banks have signed the $225 million two-year club loan for Bank of Baroda. Signing was on Oct. 18. Coming in with equal amounts are: ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Standard Chartered and UOB. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.95-98 54.06 54.09 53.96 Mod FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 1* $62.31 mln# Month-to-date** $49.88 bln Year-to-date** $18.08 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 1 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.76 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 31 -$23.23 mln Month-to-date -$23.23 bln Year-to-date $6.25 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov.1 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 1 Foreign Banks 3.61 bln Public Sector Banks -0.58 bln Private Sector Banks 2.42 bln Mutual Funds 1.00 bln Others -2.70 bln Primary Dealers -3.75 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY, as of Nov.1 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 29 bids received for 741.25 billion rupees at its one-day repo on Thursday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not receive any bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI stays at 184.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.15 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)