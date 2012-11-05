GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Monday, tracking a sell-off in global shares late last week, as investors continued to shed risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past a strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth worldwide. * The U.S. dollar hovered around two-month highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as investors sought the safe-haven currency given uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election. * Crude oil and gasoline futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday after Washington issued a waiver allowing foreign tankers to bring fuel to the East Coast from U.S. ports, holding out some promise of relief from supply disruptions caused by superstorm Sandy. * Prices for long-dated U.S. Treasuries traded near flat on Friday, paring losses after a strong jobs report, on uncertainty about next week's presidential election. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON NOV.1 * BSE index 18,755.45 points (+1.04 pct) * NSE index 5,697.70 points (+0.93 pct) * Rupee 53.8050/8150 per dollar (53.6950/7150) * 10-year bond yield 8.20 pct (8.19 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.09 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.75 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's economy should expand by 5.5 percent to 6.0 percent this year and growth should then return to 7 percent next year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told Reuters on Sunday, and said inflation was at an "unacceptable level". * A high-profile tax dispute between the Indian government and British telecoms operator Vodafone Group has made it unlikely that India will sign a foreign investment protection treaty with Canada during a visit this week by Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Canada's top diplomat in India said on Sunday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's inter-ministerial panel will hold a two-day review on coal block allocations to 31 state-run companies. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd has received bids of over 25 billion rupees ($465.03 million) for its minimum 5 billion rupees bond sale, four sources with knowledge of the deal said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.20-25 54.05 54.25 54.06 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 2* $71.04 mln# Month-to-date** $127.31 mln Year-to-date** $18.16 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 2 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 1 -$52.90 mln Month-to-date -$76.13 mln Year-to-date $6.19 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 2 Foreign Banks -12.19 bln Public Sector Banks 3.14 bln Private Sector Banks -0.87 bln Mutual Funds 8.36 bln Others 6.92 bln Primary Dealers -5.35 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY, as of Nov.2 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 21 bids received for 277.20 billion rupees at its three-day afternoon repo auction on Friday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it also accepted both bids received for 450 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 189.77 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.98 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)