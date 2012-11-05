UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Monday, tracking a sell-off in global shares late last week, as investors continued to shed risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past a strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth worldwide. * The U.S. dollar hovered around two-month highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as investors sought the safe-haven currency given uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election. * Crude oil and gasoline futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday after Washington issued a waiver allowing foreign tankers to bring fuel to the East Coast from U.S. ports, holding out some promise of relief from supply disruptions caused by superstorm Sandy. * Prices for long-dated U.S. Treasuries traded near flat on Friday, paring losses after a strong jobs report, on uncertainty about next week's presidential election. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON NOV.1 * BSE index 18,755.45 points (+1.04 pct) * NSE index 5,697.70 points (+0.93 pct) * Rupee 53.8050/8150 per dollar (53.6950/7150) * 10-year bond yield 8.20 pct (8.19 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.09 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.75 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's economy should expand by 5.5 percent to 6.0 percent this year and growth should then return to 7 percent next year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told Reuters on Sunday, and said inflation was at an "unacceptable level". * A high-profile tax dispute between the Indian government and British telecoms operator Vodafone Group has made it unlikely that India will sign a foreign investment protection treaty with Canada during a visit this week by Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Canada's top diplomat in India said on Sunday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's inter-ministerial panel will hold a two-day review on coal block allocations to 31 state-run companies. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd has received bids of over 25 billion rupees ($465.03 million) for its minimum 5 billion rupees bond sale, four sources with knowledge of the deal said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.20-25 54.05 54.25 54.06 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 2* $71.04 mln# Month-to-date** $127.31 mln Year-to-date** $18.16 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 2 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 1 -$52.90 mln Month-to-date -$76.13 mln Year-to-date $6.19 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 2 Foreign Banks -12.19 bln Public Sector Banks 3.14 bln Private Sector Banks -0.87 bln Mutual Funds 8.36 bln Others 6.92 bln Primary Dealers -5.35 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY, as of Nov.2 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 21 bids received for 277.20 billion rupees at its three-day afternoon repo auction on Friday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it also accepted both bids received for 450 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 189.77 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.98 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources