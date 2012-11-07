GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were capped while the safe-haven yen gained
on Wednesday as investors remained guarded against the risk of
an indecisive outcome in the close-fought U.S. presidential
election, with early counting as yet showing no clear winner.
* The U.S. dollar was a touch softer in Asia on Wednesday,
having retreated from a two-month high as markets awaited the
outcome of the presidential election, while the Aussie dollar
stood out with broad gains after interest rates at home were
left steady.
* Oil rose 3 percent on Tuesday, rallying a second straight
session and receiving a lift from gains on Wall Street as
investors awaited U.S. election results.
* Prices of U.S. Treasuries slid on Tuesday as investors
opted for riskier assets such as equities rather than government
debt as the neck-and-neck U.S. presidential election draws to a
close.
LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON NOV. 6
* BSE index 18,817.38 points (+0.29 pct)
* NSE index 5,724.40 points (+0.35 pct)
* Rupee 54.43/44 per dollar (54.60/61)
* 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.19 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.09 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.75 pct)
* Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (8.05/8.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Canadian firms will be able to export uranium and nuclear
reactors to India for the first time in almost four decades
under an agreement between the two nations, their prime
ministers said, but more work is needed to implement the deal.
MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
* Tata Steel's board is likely to approve the launch of its
259 bln rupees (US$4.7 bln) project financing deal on Friday.
The board meets on Nov. 9 and may also decide if the deal needs
to be launched in phases. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.62-67 54.92 54.85 54.58 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 6* $32.09 mln#
Month-to-date** $349.40 mln
Year-to-date** $18.38 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 6 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.40 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 5 $24.28 mln
Month-to-date $275.89 mln
Year-to-date $6.55 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 6 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 6
Foreign Banks 4.02 bln
Public Sector Banks -5.67 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.58 bln
Mutual Funds 0.40 bln
Others -3.48 bln
Primary Dealers 1.16 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES)
8.29% FRB 2016 Interest Nov 07 2487.00
8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 08 36478.50
SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 282.92
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 867.35
(2 States)
SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 343.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 458.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 114.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 1263.63
(2 States)
SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 384.10
(3 States)
SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 461.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 687.97
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 09 200000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 09 50000.00
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
10-year state loans Nov. 6 At least 48 bln
Tbills Nov. 7 100 bln
Dated govt bonds Nov. 9 130 bln
LIQUIDITY, data as of Nov. 6
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 25 bids received
for 423.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on
Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo
auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 176.81 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.96 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)