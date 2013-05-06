GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors gave the thumbs up to an upbeat U.S. labour force report that sent Wall Street to an all-time closing high last week, while the dollar held its ground against the yen. * The dollar inched higher versus the yen on Monday, clinging to gains made late last week after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased concerns about the outlook for the world's largest economy. * Crude futures rallied in Asia early on Monday due to geopolitical tensions in the oil-producing Middle East after Israel carried out a second air strike in Syria. * U.S. Treasuries yields surged on Friday after employers added more jobs than expected in April, adding to hopes the economy is not slowing as badly as feared. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,575.64 (-0.81 pct) * NSE index 5,944 (-0.92 pct) * Rupee 53.935/945 per dollar (53.81/82) * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.89 pct (6.88 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.20 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.20 pct (7.45/7.50 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India cbank officials to hold post-policy teleconference with researchers/analysts at 0900 GMT MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Indian cellular operator, Aircel, which is 74 percent owned by Malaysia's Maxis Communications, has started work on restructuring its 241 billion rupees ($4.4 billion) rupee loans. Aircel has bulked under pressure from lower tariffs, intense competition in the Indian telecoms industry and high interest rates. * The board of Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd has approved plans to issue foreign currency convertible bonds or shares to raise up to $100 million. The company is a producer of metallurgical coke and has a market capitalisation of around $190 million. * Vedanta Resources has added Citigroup to the arranger group on a $2.5 billion dual-tranche financing after pulling a US term loan B tranche. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 3* $176.98 mln# Month-to-date** $483.38 mln Year-to-date** $11.97 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 3 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.90 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 2 $247 mln Month-to-date $542.38 mln Year-to-date $4.19 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 3 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 3 Foreign Banks 11.8 bln Public Sector Banks - 6.24 bln Private Sector Banks 14.3 bln Mutual Funds -15.15 bln Others -19.70 bln Primary Dealers 14.99 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 06 887.50 SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00 SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75 SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70 8.29% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2487.00 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10 SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50 SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 09 110634.70 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 10 50000.00 SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 11 172.80 SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1167.75 SDL 06.40%, 2013 Redemption May 11 81454.03 For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE SDL 41 May 7 T-bill 100 May 8 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 48 bids worth 791.4 billion rupees in all at two auction conducted in the morning and evening on Friday for three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the seven bids for 5.3 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fell to 256.47 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rose to 3.1 trillion rupees.