GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Wednesday on another record high for U.S. stocks and unexpectedly strong German industrial orders, as investors await the first batch of April data from China for the latest take on the region's powerhouse economy. * Major currencies got off to a sleepy start in Asia on Wednesday following an uninspired session overnight, but the New Zealand dollar stood out after the central bank complained it was overvalued, prompting markets to briefly sell the kiwi. * Brent crude oil fell more than $1 on Tuesday as worries about market fundamentals curbed an early rise that had brought the price close to $106 a barrel on strong German data and concern about tension in the Middle East. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid for a third session on Tuesday after a three-year note sale brought few surprises, with the outlook for an economic recovery offset by the sluggish pace of U.S. growth and government stimulus plans around the world. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,888.95 (+1.09 pct) * NSE index 6,043.55 (+1.21 pct) * Rupee 54.135/145 per dollar (54.175/185) * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.24 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.35/7.40 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * The board of governors of the Reserve Bank of India will meet in Srinagar, the capital of Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir after the quarterly policy review on May 3. Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will meet the state governor, chief minister during the day and address the local bankers around 1300 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Real estate developer, DLF Ltd is likely to launch its 81 million institutional share placement next week. * A $5 million piece of IDFC's $100 million loan maturing in March 2018 was sold in late April at around 99 percent-99.5 percent of par, Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication reported. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 7* $121.11 mln# Month-to-date** $850.53 mln Year-to-date** $12.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.1 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 6 $119.05 mln Month-to-date $1.1 bln Year-to-date $4.75 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 7 Foreign Banks - 1.54 bln Public Sector Banks -31.86 bln Private Sector Banks 25.09 bln Mutual Funds - 2.00 bln Others - 1.1 bln Primary Dealers 11.40 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10 SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50 SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 09 110634.70 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 10 50000.00 SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 11 172.80 SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1167.75 SDL 06.40%, 2013 Redemption May 11 81454.03 For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE T-bill 100 May 8 Bonds sale 150 May 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 40 bids worth 1.01 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 200 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fell to 206.46 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.81 trillion rupees.