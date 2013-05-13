GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Monday with sentiment hit by selling in commodities triggered by a strong dollar, which rose to a fresh 4-1/2-year peak against the yen on the back of growing confidence in the U.S. economy. * The yen resumed its slide on Monday against the dollar and euro after Japan escaped direct criticism of its aggressive monetary easing programme at the Group of seven meeting over the weekend, giving investors a green light to continue selling the currency. * Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Monday as the dollar stayed firm, with renewed worries of a slowdown in demand growth from the world's top oil consumer the United States further weighing on sentiment. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday, pushing yields to the highest in about a month and a half, after the dollar shot past the key 100-yen mark and spurred selling in longer-dated government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,082.62 (+0.72 pct) * NSE index 6,094.75 (+0.74 pct) * Rupee 54.80/81 per dollar (54.25/26) * 10-year bond yield 7.59 pct (7.60 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.84 pct (6.90 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.20 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.35 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release monthly trade data for April on Monday at around 12.30 IST (7000 GMT). * India will release CPI inflation data for April on Monday around 11.00 IST (5.30GMT). OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian real estate company DLF Ltd will raise up to 18.9 billion rupees ($345.6 million) through a share sale to institutional investors on May 14. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Piramal Enterprises is looking to exit next year its investment in Vodafone Group Plc's local mobile phone unit, the drugmaker's chairman Ajay Piramal said on Friday. * IT company Rolta India Ltd has printed a $200 million five-year non-call three 144A/Reg S deal, one of the first high-yield bonds from an Indian small-cap company to price in the dollar market. (IFR) * Tata Motors priced a S$350 million ($285 million) five-year issue at 4.25 percent, inside the initial guidance of 4.5 percent area. (IFR) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 10* -$32.30 mln# Month-to-date** $1.39 bln Year-to-date** $12.70 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 9 $168.41 mln Month-to-date $1.56 bln Year-to-date $4.91 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 10 Foreign Banks -16.08 bln Public Sector Banks 55.39 bln Private Sector Banks -43.89 bln Mutual Funds -0.10 bln Others 10.66 bln Primary Dealers -5.97 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 13 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 13 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 13 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 13 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 13 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 13 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 13 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 13 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 13 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 13 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 13 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 13 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 13 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 13 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 13 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 13 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 13 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 13 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 13 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 11.83% 2014 Interest May 13 6802.25 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 14 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 14 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 14 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 14 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) S08.69%, 2017 Interest May 14 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 14 18370.00 9.15% 2024 Interest May 14 42090.00 For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Tbills 100 May 15 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 37 bids worth 1.03 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all three bids for 1.5 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 213.09 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.93 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)