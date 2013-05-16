GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a positive start on Thursday after data showed Japan's economy accelerated in the first three months of the year, in contrast to an enduring recession in the euro zone which was keeping the euro in the doldrums. * The dollar moved away from a fresh 4-1/2 year high against the yen hit in the previous session after disappointing U.S. industrial data caused U.S. Treasury prices to rise for the first time in a week, while the euro wobbled near a six-week low. * Brent crude oil prices rose by more than $1 on Wednesday, reversing early losses to settle above $103 a barrel and increasing its premium over U.S. crude to the largest in 13 sessions. * U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Thursday after soft manufacturing and subdued inflation figures pulled the benchmark yield off its two-month high in the previous session. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,212.96 (+2.49 pct) * NSE index 6,146.75 (+2.52 pct) * Rupee 54.78/79 per dollar (54.81/82) * 10-year bond yield 7.46 pct (7.47 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.75 pct (6.72 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.09 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.35 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India will let banks move some non-tradeable debt into tradable baskets every quarter in 2013/14, rather than only once a year as previously, the central bank said on Wednesday. * India's monsoon rains may arrive on the southern coast around June 3, the weather office forecast on Wednesday, a late debut that will raise fears any revival for drought-hit tracts of southern and western farmland could be delayed. * DLF Ltd, India's biggest real estate company by market value, has priced its $345 million share issue at 230 rupees each, it said in a statement late on Wednesday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Heineken NV's UK unit has acquired a 3.21 percent stake in India's United Breweries Ltd, the Indian alcohol company said. * India is set to start the long-awaited sale of inflation-linked government bonds next month, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd became the first domestic company to issue such debt, offering higher effective yields in an economy plagued by high inflation. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 15* $300.54 mln# Month-to-date** $1.67 bln Year-to-date** $12.98 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 15 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 14 $76.25 mln Month-to-date $1.58 bln Year-to-date $4.94 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 15 Foreign Banks -15.43 bln Public Sector Banks 91.48 bln Private Sector Banks -55.93 bln Mutual Funds -8.00 bln Others 4.10 bln Primary Dealers -16.24 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 (4 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 55036.77 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 50000.00 For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Bonds 150 May 17 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 32 bids worth 1.1 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 171.87 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 2.89 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)