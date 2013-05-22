GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street with Japan's Nikkei reaching a 5-1/2 year high, while the yen took a defensive stance ahead of the outcome of Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy meeting. * The dollar edged down against the yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, moving away from last week's 4-1/2-year high against the Japanese currency, after comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve regional presidents suggested the central bank will continue its bond-buying scheme. * Crude prices fell on Tuesday, led lower by a sharp drop in U.S. gasoline futures as traders bet the market would be well supplied this summer, and as an industry report showed rising fuel stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. Treasuries ended stronger on Tuesday after buyers stepped back in, attracted by higher yields, and after two voting members of the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone on the economy, reducing expectations that the U.S. central bank is close to tapering its bond purchases. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,111.61 (-0.56 pct) * NSE index 6,114.10 (-0.7 pct) * Rupee 55.41/42 per dollar (55.10/11) * 10-year bond yield 7.35 pct (7.34 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.74 pct (6.73 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.07 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.25/7.35 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI t-bill sale MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Essar Energy Plc on Tuesday signed a $1 billion financial cooperation agreement with China Development Bank and PetroChina International Co. Ltd., according to a document seen by Reuters. * Vedanta Resources (Ba1/BB/BB+) has launched its much-anticipated dual tranche US dollar 144A/Reg S offering. The benchmark 5.5-year and 10-year deal follows roadshows that finished via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.68-72 55.35 55.80 55.47 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 21* $122.82 mln# Month-to-date** $2.58 bln Year-to-date** $13.87 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.285 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 20 $98.14 mln Month-to-date $1.86 bln Year-to-date $5.21 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 21 Foreign Banks -9.47 bln Public Sector Banks 40.27 bln Private Sector Banks -21.02 bln Mutual Funds 3.82 bln Others 140.08 mln Primary Dealers -13.75 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00 9.00% 2013 Redemption May 24 18301.40 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 23 62276.60 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 23 50000.00  For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Tbills 100 May 22 Bonds 150 May 24 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 32 bids for 995.85 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all three bids for 1.1 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 165.17 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.82 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)