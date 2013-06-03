GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares began the new month with a cautious tone on Monday as uncertainty over how much longer the current U.S. stimulus would continue prompted investors to book profits from recent highs and pulled global equities lower. * Most major currencies got off to a subdued start on Monday, but the Australian dollar rose after data over the weekend showed factory activity in China was better than expected, offering hope the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising. * Oil prices fell sharply on both sides of the Atlantic late on Friday, pulled down by declines in major U.S. equity indices, large supplies, a weak demand outlook, and by technical selling that developed when support levels were pierced. * U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Friday, capping the worst month for the market in nearly 2-1/2 years, as stronger-than-expected business activity data fanned worries the Federal Reserve might slow its bond purchases later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,760.30 (-2.25 pct) * NSE index 5,985.95 (-2.26 pct) * Rupee 56.4950/5050 per dollar (56.38/39) * 10-year bond yield 7.44 pct (7.44 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.94 pct (6.90 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.17 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (6.70/6.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Manufacturing PMI for May to be released at 0500 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's economy began a feeble recovery in the first quarter of 2013, but weak private consumption, capital investment and slowing public spending offered little hope for a fast rebound in coming quarters. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is in talks to buy Sweden's Meda AB for between $5 billion and $6 billion to boost its generics business in developed markets, two sources with direct knowledge of the process said. * India's Power Finance Corp Ltd plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($26.67 million) through an issue of 10-year subordinated tier II bonds, a termsheet showed. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 57.02-04 57.15 57.10 56.94 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 31* -$89.21 mln# Month-to-date** $4.04 bln Year-to-date** $15.35 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 31 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.5 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 30 -$240.83 mln Month-to-date $1.13 bln Year-to-date $4.49 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 31 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 31 Foreign Banks -31.46 bln Public Sector Banks 44.93 bln Private Sector Banks 6.92 bln Mutual Funds -6.95 bln Others 10.62 bln Primary Dealers -24.06 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Inflation indexed 10 June 4 Tbills 120 June 5 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 19 bids for 256.60 billion rupees at its evening three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 10 bids for 33.35 10 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 170.24 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.82 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)