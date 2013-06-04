GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares recovered from their lowest in about six months on Tuesday as weak new U.S. manufacturing data eased worries about the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, although investors were cautious before a more important jobs report later in the week. * The U.S. dollar wallowed at one-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, suffering a vicious setback after disappointing data curbed speculation the Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus anytime soon. * Crude oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday, reversing the previous session's losses, on the back of weak U.S. economic data that sent the dollar plunging and lifted oil prices. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed in choppy trade on Monday, with benchmark 10-year notes flat, as investors weighed surprisingly weak U.S. manufacturing data for May against caution ahead of jobs data on Friday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,610.48 (-0.76 pct) * NSE index 5,939.30 (-0.78 pct) * Rupee 56.76/77 per dollar (56.4950/5050) * 10-year bond yield 7.24 pct (7.24 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.96 pct (6.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.18 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will sell 10 billion rupees ($180 million) in inflation-linked bonds to domestic and foreign institutional investors - the first such issuance since a failed experiment in 1997. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it would buy up to 70 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of bonds on June 7 through its open market operation. * The Reserve Bank of India does not target any particular exchange rate, local news channels reported Governor Duvvuri Subbarao as saying on Monday, citing the Press Trust of India. * India imported around 162 tonnes of gold during May, a finance ministry spokesman said on Monday, much more than the industry expected but well below an estimate of 262 tonnes earlier in the day from the finance minister. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.77-79 57.04 57.15 56.74 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 3* $15.26 mln# Month-to-date** -$87.97 mln Year-to-date** $15.27 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 3 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.8 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 31 -$317.37 mln Month-to-date -$317.37 mln Year-to-date $4.17 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 3 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 3 Foreign Banks -16.02 bln Public Sector Banks 22.85 bln Private Sector Banks -21.35 bln Mutual Funds 11.50 bln Others 8.40 bln Primary Dealers -5.37 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 1656.38 (3 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Jun 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Jun 04 3371.50 SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Jun 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 05 36328.50 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Inflation indexed 10 June 4 Tbills 120 June 5 Bonds 140 June 7 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 28 bids for 725.25 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 263.98 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.87 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)