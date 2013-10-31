GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets suffered a glancing blow on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy outlook was deemed less dovish than some had wagered on, lifting both bond yields and the dollar. * The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having extended gains after the Federal Reserve kept its massive bond-buying stimulus in place in a widely expected decision. * U.S. oil futures extended their move lower for a second consecutive day on Wednesday after government data showed large inventory builds, further widening the domestic oil's discount to international benchmark Brent. * U.S. Treasuries prices traded down on Wednesday as Federal Reserve policymakers said downside risks to the economy had lessened, a more hawkish observation than markets had expected. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,033.97 (0.5 pct) * NSE index 6,251.70 (0.5 pct) * Rupee 61.2350/2450 per dlr (61.31/32 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.57 pct (8.54 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.17 pct (8.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.38 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.45/8.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Tech services giant Infosys Ltd agreed on Wednesday to pay $34 million to end a U.S. investigation related to the widespread practice by Indian firms of flying workers to client sites in the United States on temporary visas. FACTORS TO WATCH * Federal budget deficit data for April-September (1030 GMT) * Infrastructure output data for September (0630 GMT) MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Tata Communications is planning a return to the Singapore bond market. The company is due to hire arrangers for a potential S$300m issue shortly, bankers aware of the situation told IFR. * Tata Motors has verbally mandated five banks for a $500 mln dual-tranche borrowing that will fund an internal reorganisation, sources said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.76-79 61.87 61.86 61.58 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 30* $166.03 mln# Month-to-date** $2.39 bln Year-to-date** $16.03 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.24 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 29 -$148.66 mln Month-to-date -$2.16 bln Year-to-date -$7.83 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 30 Foreign Banks 7.76 bln Public Sector Banks 8.22 bln Private Sector Banks 0.37 bln Mutual Funds -11.99 bln Others 1.95 bln Primary Dealers -6.32 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 31 97813.50 For the full table see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 407.25 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It accepted both bids for 300 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fell to 423.27 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI down to 3.13 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)