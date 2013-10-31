GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian markets suffered a glancing blow on Thursday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy outlook was deemed less
dovish than some had wagered on, lifting both bond yields and
the dollar.
* The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket
of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having extended
gains after the Federal Reserve kept its massive bond-buying
stimulus in place in a widely expected decision.
* U.S. oil futures extended their move lower for a second
consecutive day on Wednesday after government data showed large
inventory builds, further widening the domestic oil's discount
to international benchmark Brent.
* U.S. Treasuries prices traded down on Wednesday as Federal
Reserve policymakers said downside risks to the economy had
lessened, a more hawkish observation than markets had expected.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 21,033.97 (0.5 pct)
* NSE index 6,251.70 (0.5 pct)
* Rupee 61.2350/2450 per dlr (61.31/32 per dlr)
* 10-year bond yield 8.57 pct (8.54 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.17 pct (8.20 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.38 pct)
* Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.45/8.50 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Tech services giant Infosys Ltd agreed on
Wednesday to pay $34 million to end a U.S. investigation related
to the widespread practice by Indian firms of flying workers to
client sites in the United States on temporary visas.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Federal budget deficit data for April-September (1030 GMT)
* Infrastructure output data for September (0630 GMT)
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* Tata Communications is planning a return to the Singapore
bond market. The company is due to hire arrangers for a
potential S$300m issue shortly, bankers aware of the situation
told IFR.
* Tata Motors has verbally mandated five banks for a $500
mln dual-tranche borrowing that will fund an internal
reorganisation, sources said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
61.76-79 61.87 61.86 61.58 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 30* $166.03 mln#
Month-to-date** $2.39 bln
Year-to-date** $16.03 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.24 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 29 -$148.66 mln
Month-to-date -$2.16 bln
Year-to-date -$7.83 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 30
Foreign Banks 7.76 bln
Public Sector Banks 8.22 bln
Private Sector Banks 0.37 bln
Mutual Funds -11.99 bln
Others 1.95 bln
Primary Dealers -6.32 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 31 97813.50
For the full table see:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 407.25 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It accepted both bids for 300 million
rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fell to 423.27 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI down to 3.13 trillion
rupees.
