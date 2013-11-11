GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged away from a four-week low on Monday, while the dollar rose against the euro and yen as a surprise surge in U.S. jobs growth signalled the world's largest economy was on a firmer footing. * The U.S. dollar held near two-month highs against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Monday, having staged a broad rally after upbeat U.S. jobs data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to scale back stimulus as early as next month. * Brent oil rose by nearly $2 per barrel on Friday as traders covered short positions going into the weekend and kept a close watch over a meeting between Western powers and Iran over its nuclear programme and renewed violence in Libya. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after stronger-than-forecast October job growth revised expectations about how soon the Fed could start to scale back its bond-purchase programme. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,666.15 (-0.75 pct) * NSE index 6,140.75 (-0.75 pct) * Rupee 62.475/485 per dlr (62.41/42 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.99 pct (8.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.47 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indians flock to opposition leader Modi as campaign builds steam * India's state-run oil companies are feeling the pain of the finance minister's determination to meet his fiscal deficit target, with officials warning that exploration is under threat and losses at oil firms could steepen. * Indian steel producers are preparing to increase coal imports sharply as state governments halt approvals for them to mine coal because of court investigations into the system for awarding coal blocks. * Most gold traders in India stayed on the sidelines on Friday amid high premiums on scarce stocks, while prices of futures consolidated at the keenly watched 30,000 rupee mark. * India's central bank has raised the ways and means advances limit for state governments by 50 percent to 153.60 billion rupees with effect from Monday, it said on Friday. * Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker by revenue, beat analyst estimates with its first quarterly profit gain in a year as buoyant sales at luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd got a lift from new models. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Trade data for October. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * International banks Standard Chartered Plc and Citigroup Inc have fallen out with Abu Dhabi-based telecoms firm Etisalat over $400 million which they lent to Etisalat's now defunct Indian affiliate, according to three banking sources familiar with the matter. * Indian Hotels Company (IHC), owner of the Taj Mahal chain of hotels and resorts, will not pursue its $1.2 billion bid to acquire U.S. luxury hotels group Orient-Express Hotels, it said on Friday, ending a year-long chase. * Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank is seeking a one-year loan of about $190 million which is being clubbed between seven banks, sources said. The banks are Barclays, Commerzbank, Doha Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and Wells Fargo. The deal was scheduled to close this month. * Axis Bank has raised a $240 million three-year loan via six banks. All the banks - Arab Banking Corp, CTBC Financial Holding Co, Credit Agricole, First Gulf Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank - took $40 million apiece. The bullet loan was signed on Oct. 28. Sole bookrunner ICICI Bank has closed three project finance loans to fund road projects. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.90-95 63.30 64.23 63.35 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 8* $65.68 mln Month-to-date** $479.46 mln Year-to-date** $16.68 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.7300 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 7 -$75.27 mln Month-to-date -$471.61 mln Year-to-date -$8.34 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 8 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest Nov 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 189.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 1167.75 (4 States) SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 11.83% 2014 Interest Nov 12 6802.25 For the full table see: ISSUANCES * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) of treasury bills on Nov. 13, which includes 60 billion rupees each of 91-day and 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 6 Foreign Banks -8.6 bln Public Sector Banks 7.7 bln Private Sector Banks 10.45 bln Mutual Funds 2.33 bln Others 15.73 bln Primary Dealers -27.57 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it did not receive any bids at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 434.28 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.14 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)