GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Stocks edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while
tighter money market conditions in the euro zone drove the euro
close to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high
against the dollar.
* The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having scaled a
fresh five-year high on the yen and six-week peak against the
dollar as expectations for further stimulus from the European
Central Bank continued to fade.
* Brent crude fell 2 percent on Monday in reaction to
well-supplied markets and limited demand from European refiners,
narrowing the gap between the global and U.S. oil benchmarks to
its slimmest in nearly a month.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, aided by two sets
of Federal Reserve bond purchases, and then conceded most of
those gains as traders focused on upcoming supply.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 21,326.42 (up 1.57 pct)
* NSE index 6,363.90 (up 1.66 pct)
* Rupee 61.13/14 per dlr (61.41/42)
* New 10 year bond yield 8.90 pct (8.85 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.38 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.45 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India is expected to release trade data for November.
There is no fixed date or time for the data release. It could
come anytime in the week ending on Dec. 13.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* India's largest mortgage lender HDFC aims to raise two- to
three-year money. The deal may materialise this week depending
on market conditions. (IFR)
* India's foreign investment regulator deferred a decision
on Vodafone Group Plc's proposal to take full ownership
of its Indian unit in a $1.6 billion deal, two government
officials said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
61.20-30 61.43 61.39 61.20 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 9* $404.77 mln
Month-to-date** $568.16 mln
Year-to-date** $18.07 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 6 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.1 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Dec. 5 $61.59 mln
Month-to-date $171.28 mln
Year-to-date -$8.66 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 6 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 9
Foreign Banks 7.79 bln
Public Sector Banks 7.29 bln
Private Sector Banks -15.29 bln
Mutual Funds -2.95 bln
Others 12.00 bln
Primary Dealers -8.95 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
===========================================================
SDL 07.32%, 2014 Interest Dec 10 1559.37
8.12% 2020 Interest Dec 10 25172.00
8.15% 2022 Interest Dec 11 33822.50
SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 260.63
SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 247.81
SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 246.46
SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 790.88
SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 532.50
6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 12 3327.50
6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 12 4319.00
8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 12 38410.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 12 77160.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 12 50065.00
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE
Tbills 120 Dec. 11
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India on Monday accepted all 29 bids
for 200.09 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also
accepted all four bids for 29.82 billion rupees at its one-day
reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity
from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 170.22 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion
rupees.