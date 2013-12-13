GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian markets were jittery on Friday as investors fret
over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus, though Japanese
stocks drew some comfort from a reversal in the yen which slid
to a seven-month trough on the dollar.
* The U.S. dollar rose in Asia on Friday, having made a
solid comeback overnight on upbeat retail sales data while the
Australian dollar took a battering following more jaw boning
from the country's central bank chief.
* Brent oil futures tumbled by more than $1 on Thursday as
traders anticipated an increase in Libyan oil supply and
expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start
to unwind its stimulus program, which has supported commodity
prices.
* U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday after
stronger-than-expected retail sales data, which indicated
fourth-quarter domestic growth might be less weak than some had
thought, prompted traders to trim their bond holdings.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,925.61 (down 1.16 pct)
* NSE index 6,237.05 (down 1.12 pct)
* Rupee 61.81/82 per dlr (61.245/255)
* New 10 year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.83 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.41 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.45 pct)
* Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (6.90/7.00 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India central bank to release bank credit and foreign
exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Thursday there was not much room to indulge in monetary policy
accommodation, given inflation was high.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday
said the economy was weaker than the central bank would like,
but added inflation was also higher than what it was comfortable
with.
* India's industrial production contracted for
the first time in four months in October in a sign that economic
recovery remains fragile, government data showed on Thursday.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd and contractor
Megawide Construction Corp are the likely winners of
a $400 million airport terminal tender, the biggest so far under
the Philippines' public-private partnership program.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
62.60-64 61.93 62.65 62.20 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 12* $30.49 mln
Month-to-date** $1.35 bln
Year-to-date** $18.85 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 12 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.6 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Dec. 11 $52.43 mln
Month-to-date $646.80 mln
Year-to-date -$8.18 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 12 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 12
Foreign Banks -6.56 mln
Public Sector Banks 3.49 bln
Private Sector Banks -0.65 bln
Mutual Funds -6.55 bln
Others 3.49 bln
Primary Dealers 0.88 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 14 152.95
7.17% 2015 Interest Dec 14 20076.00
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE
Tbills 120 Dec. 11
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday it accepted all 9
bids for 51.06 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted all 16 bids for 62.86 billion rupees at its
one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess
liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 231.17 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trillion
rupees.