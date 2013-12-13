GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were jittery on Friday as investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus, though Japanese stocks drew some comfort from a reversal in the yen which slid to a seven-month trough on the dollar. * The U.S. dollar rose in Asia on Friday, having made a solid comeback overnight on upbeat retail sales data while the Australian dollar took a battering following more jaw boning from the country's central bank chief. * Brent oil futures tumbled by more than $1 on Thursday as traders anticipated an increase in Libyan oil supply and expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start to unwind its stimulus program, which has supported commodity prices. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data, which indicated fourth-quarter domestic growth might be less weak than some had thought, prompted traders to trim their bond holdings. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,925.61 (down 1.16 pct) * NSE index 6,237.05 (down 1.12 pct) * Rupee 61.81/82 per dlr (61.245/255) * New 10 year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.41 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (6.90/7.00 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India central bank to release bank credit and foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday there was not much room to indulge in monetary policy accommodation, given inflation was high. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday said the economy was weaker than the central bank would like, but added inflation was also higher than what it was comfortable with. * India's industrial production contracted for the first time in four months in October in a sign that economic recovery remains fragile, government data showed on Thursday. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd and contractor Megawide Construction Corp are the likely winners of a $400 million airport terminal tender, the biggest so far under the Philippines' public-private partnership program. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.60-64 61.93 62.65 62.20 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 12* $30.49 mln Month-to-date** $1.35 bln Year-to-date** $18.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.6 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 11 $52.43 mln Month-to-date $646.80 mln Year-to-date -$8.18 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 12 Foreign Banks -6.56 mln Public Sector Banks 3.49 bln Private Sector Banks -0.65 bln Mutual Funds -6.55 bln Others 3.49 bln Primary Dealers 0.88 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 14 152.95 7.17% 2015 Interest Dec 14 20076.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Dec. 11 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday it accepted all 9 bids for 51.06 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 16 bids for 62.86 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 231.17 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trillion rupees.