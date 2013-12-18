GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were tentative on Wednesday as investors waited with bated breath to hear when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin unwinding its massive stimulus, a major driver for global risk assets in recent years. * The dollar was on the back foot against the euro and the yen on Wednesday as traders cautiously looked to what the Federal Reserve will do with its stimulus -- a major force that has simultaneously underpinned riskier global assets and restrained the dollar in recent years. * Brent oil fell by nearly $1 on Tuesday, pressured by the spectre of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its monetary stimulus program. U.S. oil also ended lower, but not by as much, tightening the spread between the two benchmarks. * U.S. government bond prices held on to gains Tuesday after the Treasury sold $32 billion in two-year notes on good demand and investors waited for a policy statement from the Federal Reserve later this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,612.14 (down 0.23 pct) * NSE index 6,139.05 (down 0.25 pct) * Rupee 62.01/02 per dlr (61.73/74) * New 10 year bond yield 8.91 pct (8.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.48 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.53 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India announces mid-quarter policy review at 0530 GMT, ahead of the Fed's FOMC statement * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to hold a news conference at 11:15 am India time (0545 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian police removed concrete security barriers outside the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday in apparent retaliation for the treatment of an Indian diplomat who was strip-searched after her arrest in New York last week. * India's central bank has proposed rules to help banks recover bad debts, including stricter treatment of delinquent corporate borrowers, in an effort to ease the financial stress on banks as the Indian economy slows. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, SBI Capital and UBS have been shortlisted to manage the 96 bln rupees ($1.5 bln) qualified institutional placement of State Bank of India. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.08-12 62.23 62.31 62.03 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 17 $40.30 mln Month-to-date** $1.35 bln Year-to-date** $18.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.01 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 16 -$25.34 mln Month-to-date $592.38 mln Year-to-date -$8.24 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 17 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 17 Foreign Banks -12.17 bln Public Sector Banks 5.83 bln Private Sector Banks 2.82 bln Mutual Funds -2.25 bln Others 5.34 bln Primary Dealers 0.42 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 782.00 SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 903.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 111030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 50010.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25 SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50 SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79 SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31 SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83 SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75 SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65 SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 7.34% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 4771.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbill 120 Dec 18 Bonds 150 Dec 20 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 57 bids for 374.22 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted both bids for 11.05 billion rupees ($178.47 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it drains liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 367.17 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI marginally higher at 3.44 trillion rupees.