GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian share markets rallied on Thursday as a Federal
Reserve commitment to low rates offset a long-dreaded decision
to taper stimulus, sending Wall Street to record heights and the
dollar galloping above 104.00 yen for the first time since 2008.
* The dollar was hoisted to a more than five-year high
against the yen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve started to
dial back its massive bond-buying stimulus, giving markets a
strong signal that the U.S. economy was growing at a healthy
clip.
* Brent crude oil futures on Wednesday shrugged off the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision to begin tapering its stimulus
programme, maintaining gains that widened its premium to U.S.
crude.
* U.S. Treasuries prices slipped after the Federal Reserve
announced it would start dialling back its monthly bond-buying
program by $10 billion and signalled that it may keep its key
interest rate extremely low even longer than previously
promised.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,859.86 (up 1.2 pct)
* NSE index 6,217.15 (up 1.27 pct)
* Rupee 62.09/10 per dlr (62.01/02)
* 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.91 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.50 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.56 pct)
* Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (8.70/8.75 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called a top Indian
official to express regret about the case of an Indian diplomat
strip-searched after her arrest in New York last week on charges
including visa fraud.
* India may conduct its 500-billion-rupee ($8 billion) debt
switch programme mostly with buy-and-hold insurance companies, a
central bank official said on Wednesday, potentially helping
take pressure off the country's bond markets.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* The Mumbai High Court has ordered cloud computing company
Zenith Infotech to be wound up, after it defaulted on its
convertible bonds despite raising funds and earmarking them for
redemption payments.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.35-39 62.23 62.57 62.90 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 18 $193.04 mln
Month-to-date** $1.56 bln
Year-to-date** $19.06 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec
17 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.09 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Dec. 17 -$74.16 mln
Month-to-date $518.22 mln
Year-to-date -$8.31 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 18
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 18
Foreign Banks -2.79 bln
Public Sector Banks -16.92 bln
Private Sector Banks 6.15 bln
Mutual Funds 0.39 bln
Others 3.63 bln
Primary Dealers 9.55 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
===========================================================
SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50
SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40
SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00
SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00
SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 782.00
SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00
SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45
SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66
SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75
SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53
SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50
SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00
SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25
SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 903.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 111030.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 50010.00
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25
SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79
SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31
SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83
SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00
SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75
SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06
SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00
SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36
SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65
SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75
7.34% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 4771.00
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Bonds 150 Dec 20
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 59 bids for 382.2 billion rupees ($6.17 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. It did not get any bids at its one-day
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 417.19 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI lower at 3.24
trillion rupees.