GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets rallied on Thursday as a Federal Reserve commitment to low rates offset a long-dreaded decision to taper stimulus, sending Wall Street to record heights and the dollar galloping above 104.00 yen for the first time since 2008. * The dollar was hoisted to a more than five-year high against the yen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve started to dial back its massive bond-buying stimulus, giving markets a strong signal that the U.S. economy was growing at a healthy clip. * Brent crude oil futures on Wednesday shrugged off the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to begin tapering its stimulus programme, maintaining gains that widened its premium to U.S. crude. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped after the Federal Reserve announced it would start dialling back its monthly bond-buying program by $10 billion and signalled that it may keep its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously promised. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,859.86 (up 1.2 pct) * NSE index 6,217.15 (up 1.27 pct) * Rupee 62.09/10 per dlr (62.01/02) * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.91 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.50 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.56 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called a top Indian official to express regret about the case of an Indian diplomat strip-searched after her arrest in New York last week on charges including visa fraud. * India may conduct its 500-billion-rupee ($8 billion) debt switch programme mostly with buy-and-hold insurance companies, a central bank official said on Wednesday, potentially helping take pressure off the country's bond markets. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * The Mumbai High Court has ordered cloud computing company Zenith Infotech to be wound up, after it defaulted on its convertible bonds despite raising funds and earmarking them for redemption payments. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.35-39 62.23 62.57 62.90 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 18 $193.04 mln Month-to-date** $1.56 bln Year-to-date** $19.06 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.09 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 17 -$74.16 mln Month-to-date $518.22 mln Year-to-date -$8.31 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 18 Foreign Banks -2.79 bln Public Sector Banks -16.92 bln Private Sector Banks 6.15 bln Mutual Funds 0.39 bln Others 3.63 bln Primary Dealers 9.55 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 782.00 SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 903.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 111030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 50010.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25 SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50 SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79 SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31 SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83 SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75 SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65 SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 7.34% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 4771.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Dec 20 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 59 bids for 382.2 billion rupees ($6.17 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It did not get any bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 417.19 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI lower at 3.24 trillion rupees.