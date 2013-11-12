GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares held steady on Tuesday, with investors turning their attention to the Chinese Communist Party policy-meeting for clues to China's economic agenda for the next decade, while the dollar's two-day rally against the euro came to a halt. * The euro clung on to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday after a lacklustre overnight session that saw investors trim bearish positions in the common currency following a heavy selloff last week. * Brent crude oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel on Monday after Iran and six world powers fell short of reaching a deal on Tehran's nuclear program. Brent settled $1.28 per barrel higher at $106.40, after trading as high as $106.47. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after stronger-than-forecast October job growth revised expectations about how soon the Federal Reserve could start to scale back its bond-purchase program aimed at stimulating the economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,490.96 (-0.85 pct) * NSE index 6,078.80 (-1.01 pct) * Rupee 63.24/25 per dlr (62.475/485 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.95 pct (8.99 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.36 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.49 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (8.75/8.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Iraq is willing to double the credit period on crude sales to 60 days if Indian refiners buy more in 2014, the head of refineries at Hindustan Petroleum said on Monday. * India's central bank said it would allow foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to invest up to $5 billion in credit-enhanced bonds issued locally by Indian companies. * The Reserve Bank of India's net sales in the spot foreign exchange market rose to $3.55 billion in September from $2.46 billion in August, according to the central bank data, indicating higher intervention in the currency market. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Industrial output data and consumer price index inflation data. * Finance Minister to speak at an industry event. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Sole bookrunner Axis Bank has closed two loan transactions totalling 14.675 billion rupees ($232 million) for Maruti Clean Coal & Power. * Axis Bank has also closed a 2.55-billion-rupee loan for Bright Enterprises, owned by the MBD group. Maturing in April 2024, the loan saw participation from Dena Bank (500 million rupees), Indian Bank (650 million rupees) and Vijaya Bank (700 million rupees). Axis took 700 million rupees of the loan to be used for construction of real estate properties. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 64.25-30 64.20 64.30 64.12 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 11* $52.79 mln Month-to-date** $536.25 mln Year-to-date** $16.74 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.2750 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 8 -$9.53 mln Month-to-date -$481.14 mln Year-to-date -$8.35 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 11 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 11.83% 2014 Interest Nov 12 6802.25 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 347.60 (KERALA) 6.07% 2014 Interest Nov 15 12140.00 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 15 18370.00 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 15 42090.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 15 170907.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 15 50000.00 For the full table see: ISSUANCES * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) of treasury bills on Nov. 13, which includes 60 billion rupees each of 91-day and 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of government bonds on Nov. 15. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 11 Foreign Banks -11.72 bln Public Sector Banks 5.8 bln Private Sector Banks -7.0 bln Mutual Funds 13.16 bln Others 1.92 bln Primary Dealers -2.15 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted both bids for 300 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 335.80 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.17 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)