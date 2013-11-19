GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged to two-week highs on Tuesday, adding to the previous day's hefty gains on China's economic reform plans, while the dollar was hobbled by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus a little longer. * The dollar was kept in check in early Asian trade on Tuesday, reflecting expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its easy policy stance and on sharpened appetite for risk following Beijing's announcement of sweeping reforms. * U.S. oil futures fell on Monday, weighed down by expectations the Federal Reserve could taper its bond buying program. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its bond-buying program under new head Janet Yellen, though comments from another Fed speaker underscored the crossroads facing the central bank. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,850.74 (up 2.21 pct) * NSE index 6,189.00 (up 2.19 pct) * Rupee 62.41/42 per dlr (63.11/12 per dlr) * Most traded bond yield 9.09 pct (9.11 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.49 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.57 pct (8.60 pct) * Call money 8.65/8.75 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's capital market regulator said on Monday it would empower the country's exchanges to enforce rules on corporate disclosures at listed companies, aiming to improve transparency, especially of market-sensitive information. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, leader of the ruling coalition alliance, inaugurate an All Women's Bank. (1030 GMT) MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * ICICI Bank was marketing a new 5.5-year dollar bond that was finding strong demand, but was also offering a decent new-issue concession. * The $500mln dual-tranche borrowing for Tata Motors has been launched into general syndication. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.85-90 63.20 63.05 62.80 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 18* $185.67 mln Month-to-date** $897.91 mln Year-to-date** $17.10 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.4 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 17 -$71.72 mln Month-to-date -$725.35 mln Year-to-date -$8.6 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 18 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78 (26 States) 10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 1447.72 7.54% FRB 2014 Interest Nov 20 1885.00 7.16% 2023 Interest Nov 20 25060.00 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Interest Nov 21 2047.29 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 21 113545.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 21 50015.00 SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 For the full table see: GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 18 Foreign Banks 3.70 bln Public Sector Banks -5.49 bln Private Sector Banks 1.89 bln Mutual Funds -2.65 bln Others 3.17 bln Primary Dealers -0.62 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 65 repo bids for 410.76 billion rupees through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The RBI also accepted the sole bid for 40 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI higher at 442.17 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rose to 3.14 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)