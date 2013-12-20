GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares crept higher on Friday, though investors were
reassessing the Federal Reserve's policy outlook following its
decision this week to start tapering stimulus, with a more
circumspect session on Wall Street overnight.
* The yen faced pressure in early Asian trade on Friday,
ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting at which
policymakers were expected to maintain their commitment to
ultra-easy monetary policy.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose 1 percent on Thursday spurred
by U.S. refinery oil demand to meet robust distillate exports
and as traders bought contracts to cover short positions.
* U.S. Treasuries prices held on to losses Thursday a day
after the Federal Reserve said it would trim its monthly
bond-buying program by $10 billion and signalled it might keep
its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously
promised.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,708.62 (down 0.73 pct)
* NSE index 6,166.65 (down 0.81 pct)
* Rupee 62.14/15 per dlr (62.09/10)
* 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.78 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.40 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.44 pct)
* Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (9.00/9.05 pct)
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's central bank to release weekly foreign exchange
reserves data at 1130 GMT.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* The country's biggest mortgage lender, HDFC, on
Thursday priced a 3 billion ($48.2 mln) two-year bond at 9.70
percent via ICICI Bank. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.85-89 62.66 63.10 62.68 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 19 $364.59 mln
Month-to-date** $1.87 bln
Year-to-date** $19.37 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec
19 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.10 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Dec. 18 $187.33 mln
Month-to-date $705.55 mln
Year-to-date -$8.12 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 19
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 19
Foreign Banks 6.58 bln
Public Sector Banks -20.16 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.88 bln
Mutual Funds 0.54 bln
Others 2.28 bln
Primary Dealers 5.86 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
===========================================================
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25
SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79
SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31
SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83
SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00
SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75
SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06
SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00
SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36
SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65
SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75
7.34% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 4771.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Bonds 150 Dec 20
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
60 bids for 403.99 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted all three bids for 3.07 billion rupees at its
one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
cash from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 429.28 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI lower at 3.16
trillion rupees.