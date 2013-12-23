GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks inched cautiously higher on Monday encouraged by record highs on Wall Street, though anxiety over a credit squeeze in China has weighed on shares there while adding to pressure on emerging market currencies. * The U.S. dollar got off to a sluggish start in Asia on Monday, having slipped late last week as investors took some profits although analysts still expect its longer-term uptrend to stay intact. * Oil prices rose and gasoline futures hit a three-month high on Friday, fuelled by spread trading and supply concerns. * Longer-dated Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as yields near the upper end of their recent range drew buyers and the market adjusted to the idea that the Federal Reserve would begin to trim its bond purchases at the start of the new year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,079.72 (up 1.79 pct) * NSE index 6,274.25 (up 1.74 pct) * Rupee 62.04/05 per dlr (62.14/15) * 10-year bond yield 8.80 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.36 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (8.75/8.80 pct) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.50-53 62.76 62.80 62.47 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 20 $159.71 mln Month-to-date** $2.22 bln Year-to-date** $19.72 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec. 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.00 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 19 $135.62 mln Month-to-date $841.17 mln Year-to-date -$7.99 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 20 Foreign Banks -4.36 bln Public Sector Banks 8.61 bln Private Sector Banks 4.02 bln Mutual Funds 12.25 bln Others 5.34 bln Primary Dealers -25.85 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 202.25 SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 405.50 SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 325.20 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 1042.50 SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 417.50 SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 208.75 SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 418.00 SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 194.60 SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 79.52 SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 84.00 SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 421.00 SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 633.00 SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Dec 23 277.55 SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Dec 23 1070.00 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 23 430.00 7.35% 2024 Interest Dec 23 3675.00 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 61.96 SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 255.20 SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 320.00 SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 372.42 SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 285.40 SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 241.88 SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 19.50 SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 195.50 SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 1526.85 SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 196.00 SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 394.50 For the full table for December inflows, see: ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Dec 24 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 64 bids for 411.27 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 120 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 443.60 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI higher at 3.18 trillion rupees.