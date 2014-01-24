GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were off-colour on Friday, extending the
previous day's weakness as disappointing Chinese manufacturing
data raised concerns over the economy, and investors sought
safety in gold and the yen.
* The yen and Swiss franc held firm early on Friday, having
charged higher overnight as worries about a slowdown in China
and turmoil in some emerging markets spurred demand for the
safe-haven currencies.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose Thursday, narrowing the
discount to European Brent to the lowest level in two months,
due to a larger-than-expected draw in distillate stocks caused
by sustained cold.
* U.S. Treasuries prices climbed on Thursday, with benchmark
yields falling to six-week lows, as losses on Wall Street and
data suggesting a slowing in Chinese manufacturing revived
safe-haven bids for bonds.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 21,373.66 (up 0.17 pct)
* NSE index 6,345.65 (up 0.11 pct)
* Rupee 61.9275/9375 per dlr (61.8150/8250)
* 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.61 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.19 pct (8.21 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.34 pct (8.34 pct)
* Call money 8.10/8.20 pct (6.85/6.90 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty is
heading a panel discussion on gold and its status in India at
IIM Bangalore.
* India's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) data.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan called inflation a
"destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep interest
rates high, according to a Press Trust of India report carried
by The Economic Times newspaper's website.
* India is not planning any changes to its record import
duty on gold and other restrictions on imports until the current
account deficit is firmly under control, Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram told CNBC TV18 in Davos.
* India's central bank said on Thursday that rules for
restructuring loans by non-banking financial companies will be
the same as those of banks.
MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS
* Delhi International Airport (DIAL) obtained a 25.5 billion
rupee ($411 million) refinancing loan via bookrunner IDFC. The
facility will be used to refinance part of GMR
Infrastructure-promoted DIAL's local and offshore project
finance debt of around 54 billion rupees.
* National carrier Air India is seeking a bridge loan of up
to US$230m for taking delivery of two Boeing 787 Dreamliner
aircraft from an ongoing order, according to a tender document
on the carrier's website.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
62.50-52 62.33 62.64 62.25 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 23 $70.05 mln
Month-to-date** $46.64 mln
Year-to-date** $487.67 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 23 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.9600 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 22 -$28.86 mln
Month-to-date $3.16 bln
Year-to-date $3.16 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 23
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 23
Foreign Banks -3.28 bln
Public Sector Banks 23.7 bln
Private Sector Banks -17.94 bln
Mutual Funds -2.95 bln
Others 3.92 bln
Primary Dealers -3.45 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
==============================================================
SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 215.34
SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 294.38
SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 179.25
SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 1042.78
SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 927.08
SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 69.92
SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 198.00
SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 98.03
SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 39.90
SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 150.50
SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 540.63
SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 1818.60
SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 108.38
SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 600.30
SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 326.63
SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 558.52
SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 654.75
7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jan 25 125.48
===============================================================
For the full table for January inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
35 bids for 249.84 billion rupees ($4.04 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 439.4 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.16 trillion
rupees.