* Asian shares were pinned near five-month lows on Tuesday
as turmoil in emerging markets and concerns about an economic
slowdown in China took their toll.
* The dollar regained a firmer footing against the yen on
Tuesday, as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale
back its stimulus further pulled the U.S. currency off a
seven-week low against its Japanese counterpart.
* Brent crude oil futures shed more than $1 a barrel on
Monday, and U.S. crude fell almost as much, as investors kept
dumping risky assets on worries about weaker growth in emerging
markets.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on profit-taking
from last week's safe-haven gains and as traders shrugged off
weaker-than-expected data on new U.S. home sales.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,707.45 (down 2.02 pct)
* NSE index 6,135.85 (down 2.09 pct)
* Rupee 63.10/11 per dlr (62.66/67)
* 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.74 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.30 pct (8.25 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.40 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (8.60/8.65 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI rate decision at 1100 India Time.
* RBI chief Raghuram Rajan to brief media at 1215 India
Time.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Global investors may well be putting their faith in
postmen like Phanin Deka when they decide to buy or sell Indian
assets in the future.
* India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates
unchanged for the second time in six weeks on Tuesday, with
Governor Raghuram Rajan expected to strike a hawkish tone on
inflation that is easing but remains high.
* The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees
($2.24 billion) of bonds on Jan. 31.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
63.80-85 63.54 64.01 63.51 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 27 -$210.94 mln
Month-to-date** $532.03 mln
Year-to-date** $532.00 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 27 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.24 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 24 -$97.05 mln
Month-to-date $2.95 bln
Year-to-date $2.95 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 27
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 27
Foreign Banks -6.45 bln
Public Sector Banks 23.91 bln
Private Sector Banks -8.60 bln
Mutual Funds -3.90 bln
Others 4.70 bln
Primary Dealers -9.67 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00
SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 125544.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 51142.50
For the full table for January inflows, see:
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
60 bids for 377.05 billion rupees ($6.03 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 442.39 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.12
trillion rupees.