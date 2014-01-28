GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were pinned near five-month lows on Tuesday as turmoil in emerging markets and concerns about an economic slowdown in China took their toll. * The dollar regained a firmer footing against the yen on Tuesday, as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus further pulled the U.S. currency off a seven-week low against its Japanese counterpart. * Brent crude oil futures shed more than $1 a barrel on Monday, and U.S. crude fell almost as much, as investors kept dumping risky assets on worries about weaker growth in emerging markets. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on profit-taking from last week's safe-haven gains and as traders shrugged off weaker-than-expected data on new U.S. home sales. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,707.45 (down 2.02 pct) * NSE index 6,135.85 (down 2.09 pct) * Rupee 63.10/11 per dlr (62.66/67) * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.30 pct (8.25 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (8.60/8.65 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI rate decision at 1100 India Time. * RBI chief Raghuram Rajan to brief media at 1215 India Time. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Global investors may well be putting their faith in postmen like Phanin Deka when they decide to buy or sell Indian assets in the future. * India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged for the second time in six weeks on Tuesday, with Governor Raghuram Rajan expected to strike a hawkish tone on inflation that is easing but remains high. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) of bonds on Jan. 31. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.80-85 63.54 64.01 63.51 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 27 -$210.94 mln Month-to-date** $532.03 mln Year-to-date** $532.00 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 27 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.24 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 24 -$97.05 mln Month-to-date $2.95 bln Year-to-date $2.95 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 27 Foreign Banks -6.45 bln Public Sector Banks 23.91 bln Private Sector Banks -8.60 bln Mutual Funds -3.90 bln Others 4.70 bln Primary Dealers -9.67 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount ============================================================== SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 125544.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 51142.50 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 60 bids for 377.05 billion rupees ($6.03 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 442.39 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.12 trillion rupees.