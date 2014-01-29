GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian markets rallied on Wednesday after Turkey stunned
investors with a huge hike in interest rates, stirring hopes the
drastic action would short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in
emerging markets and revive risk appetite generally.
* Japan's yen extended its pullback early on Wednesday,
while higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar
rallied after Turkey stunned markets with a massive interest
rate hike in an effort to stem capital flight from its economy.
* U.S. oil rose nearly $2 on Tuesday, settling at its
highest price this year and narrowing its discount to European
Brent, as traders expected data to show supplies were draining
from the contract's benchmark delivery point.
* U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Tuesday after data
showing an unexpected fall in orders for U.S. durable goods in
December spurred safe-haven bids, but nervousness ahead of the
Federal Reserve's policy decision capped gains.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,683.51 (down 0.12 pct)
* NSE index 6,126.25 (down 0.16 pct)
* Rupee 62.51/52 per dlr (63.10/11)
* 10-year bond yield 8.75 pct (8.77 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.30 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.57 pct (8.46 pct)
* Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks to
analysts and researchers via teleconference. (1100 India Time)
* RBI's weekly t-bill sale.
LOANS/DEALS
* International Finance Corp, the financing arm of the World
Bank, has increased its outstanding global Indian rupee bonds
due in 2016 by pricing another 3 billion rupees in bonds. (IFR)
* ONGC Videsh has sent out a request for proposals for a
US$725m one-year bridge loan for another acquisition attempt,
while mandating nine banks on an increased US$1.775bn five-year
facility. (IFR)
* Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp have completed loans totalling about US$350m
and ¥8.021bn (US$78m) for power producer NTPC to back its power
projects, JBIC said in a statement on Monday. (IFR)
* State Bank of India launched a share sale on
Tuesday to raise up to $1.5 billion, said three sources directly
involved in the deal, in the country's biggest equity offering
in almost a year.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
63.10-15 63.17 63.25 63.06 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 28 -$202.22 mln
Month-to-date** $324.00 mln
Year-to-date** $324.00 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 28 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.65 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 27 -$667.99 mln
Month-to-date $2.29 bln
Year-to-date $2.29 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 28
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 28
Foreign Banks -22.80 bln
Public Sector Banks 19.32 bln
Private Sector Banks -7.81 bln
Mutual Funds -10.60 bln
Others 2.01 bln
Primary Dealers 19.88 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00
SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 125544.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 51142.50
For the full table for January inflows, see:
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
59 bids for 374.91 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 436.26 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises at 3.12
trillion rupees.