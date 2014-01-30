GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares took a spill on Thursday as strains in emerging markets returned with a vengeance and the Federal Reserve further scaled back its stimulus - sending investors scurrying to safety in bonds and yen. * Investors ploughed back into the yen early on Thursday as safe-haven demand returned with a vengeance, while the New Zealand dollar came in the cross hair of sellers after the central bank left interest rates steady. * U.S. crude oil futures ended marginally lower on Wednesday, paring most losses after a sharp rally in heating fuels as frigid temperatures swept across the nation and utilities reached for any available fuel to keep homes and businesses warm. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday, with benchmark yields hitting two-month lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected decision to trim its asset purchases as investors retrained their focus on weakness in emerging market economies. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,647.30 (down 0.18 pct) * NSE index 6,120.25 (down 0.10 pct) * Rupee 62.41/42 per dlr (62.51/52) * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.32 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.57 pct) * Call money 8.0/8.10 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty at banking event. (1700 India Time); at banking conclave at 1830 India Time. LOANS/DEALS * Tata Communications has sealed a S$100m (US$78m) three-year term loan for its Singapore unit as a bilateral facility from ICICI Bank. The loan will not be syndicated. (IFR) * On the onshore front, West Bengal Power Development Corp has closed two loans totalling Rs21.7bn (US$346m). USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.31-36 62.75 63.43 62.87 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 29 $40.03 mln Month-to-date** $111.38 mln Year-to-date** $111.40 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 29 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.46 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 28 -$133.01 mln Month-to-date $2.15 bln Year-to-date $2.15 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 29 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 29 Foreign Banks 15.24 bln Public Sector Banks 12.78 bln Private Sector Banks -2.57 bln Mutual Funds -14.12 bln Others 1.59 bln Primary Dealers -12.92 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount ============================================================== SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 125544.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 51142.50 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 51 bids for 303.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 460.69 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises at 3.23 trillion rupees.