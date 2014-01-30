GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares took a spill on Thursday as strains in
emerging markets returned with a vengeance and the Federal
Reserve further scaled back its stimulus - sending investors
scurrying to safety in bonds and yen.
* Investors ploughed back into the yen early on Thursday as
safe-haven demand returned with a vengeance, while the New
Zealand dollar came in the cross hair of sellers after the
central bank left interest rates steady.
* U.S. crude oil futures ended marginally lower on
Wednesday, paring most losses after a sharp rally in heating
fuels as frigid temperatures swept across the nation and
utilities reached for any available fuel to keep homes and
businesses warm.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday, with benchmark
yields hitting two-month lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
expected decision to trim its asset purchases as investors
retrained their focus on weakness in emerging market economies.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,647.30 (down 0.18 pct)
* NSE index 6,120.25 (down 0.10 pct)
* Rupee 62.41/42 per dlr (62.51/52)
* 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.75 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.32 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.57 pct)
* Call money 8.0/8.10 pct (7.50/7.60 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty at banking event.
(1700 India Time); at banking conclave at 1830 India Time.
LOANS/DEALS
* Tata Communications has sealed a S$100m (US$78m)
three-year term loan for its Singapore unit as a bilateral
facility from ICICI Bank. The loan will not be syndicated. (IFR)
* On the onshore front, West Bengal Power Development Corp
has closed two loans totalling Rs21.7bn (US$346m).
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
63.31-36 62.75 63.43 62.87 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 29 $40.03 mln
Month-to-date** $111.38 mln
Year-to-date** $111.40 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 29 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.46 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 28 -$133.01 mln
Month-to-date $2.15 bln
Year-to-date $2.15 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 29
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 29
Foreign Banks 15.24 bln
Public Sector Banks 12.78 bln
Private Sector Banks -2.57 bln
Mutual Funds -14.12 bln
Others 1.59 bln
Primary Dealers -12.92 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
==============================================================
SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00
SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 125544.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 51142.50
===============================================================
For the full table for January inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 51 bids for 303.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 460.69 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises at 3.23
trillion rupees.