GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks struggled to push higher on Friday, but did get some momentum from data showing strong U.S. growth and calming emerging market nerves after several days of turmoil. * The U.S. dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having been swept higher as investors took aim at the euro in a volatile end to a very choppy month. * U.S. crude oil rose nearly $1 on Thursday on spread trading and higher demand as blistering cold sapped distillate supplies and government data showed solid economic growth in the fourth quarter last year. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell slightly on Thursday after policymakers in emerging market nations pledged to take any necessary measures to stabilize their markets, limiting demand for safe-haven bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,498.25 (down 0.72 pct) * NSE index 6,073.70 (down 0.76 pct) * Rupee 62.56/57 per dlr (62.41/42) * 10-year bond yield 8.82 pct (8.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.33 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.69 pct (8.58 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (8.0/8.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release federal fiscal deficit data for April-December period on Jan. 31 around 1400 IST * India will likely release monthly infrastructure data for December. * India will release first revised GDP data for the fiscal year that ended in March 2013. (1730 IST) * RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data. (1700 IST) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's coalition government on Thursday increased the subsidy on cooking gas, acceding to popular demand as it gears up for a tough national election due by May. * Foreign central banks slashed their holdings of U.S. debt stored at the Federal Reserve by the most in seven months during the past week, leaving these so-called custody holdings at the lowest level since November, Fed data released Thursday showed. * A growth-crushing downward spiral looks imminent for emerging markets, threatening to turn back the tide of foreign investment that flooded into developing countries on the premise of fast economic expansion. * India's consumer inflation should ease in the next two months, and will fall to 8 percent by the end of the year, central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said in an interview with TV news channel CNN-IBN on Thursday. * India's central bank on Thursday released a framework to help banks recover bad debts in an effort to ease the financial stress on lenders as the Indian economy slows. * India's central bank will prevent extreme volatility in the rupee, its chief Raghuram Rajan told Bloomberg TV on Thursday. LOANS/DEALS * Engineers India is targeting to launch its 5 billion rupees follow-on offer in mid-February. The government plans to sell a 10 percent stake, or 33.6 million shares, from its 80.40 percent holding. The stake sale will total 5 billion rupees at the current market capitalisation of 50 billion rupees. * ONGC Videsh has received bids from seven banks for its proposed $725 million one-year bridge loan. Proceeds will be used for an acquisition. Submissions for the loan were made on Jan. 22 with bids quoting all-in for the loan as high as 115bp over Libor. * USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.85-88 63.33 63.43 62.85 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 30 -$68.84 mln Month-to-date** $154.03 mln Year-to-date** $154.00 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 30 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.46 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 29 $54.79 mln Month-to-date $2.21 bln Year-to-date $2.21 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 30 Foreign Banks -29.45 bln Public Sector Banks 18.42 bln Private Sector Banks 19.40 bln Mutual Funds -12.40 bln Others 2.45 bln Primary Dealers 1.58 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount ============================================================== SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 125544.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 51142.50 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 53 bids for 346.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 499.49 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.23 trillion rupees.