GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks struggled to push higher on Friday, but did
get some momentum from data showing strong U.S. growth and
calming emerging market nerves after several days of
turmoil.
* The U.S. dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket
of major currencies early on Friday, having been swept higher as
investors took aim at the euro in a volatile end to a very
choppy month.
* U.S. crude oil rose nearly $1 on Thursday on spread
trading and higher demand as blistering cold sapped distillate
supplies and government data showed solid economic growth in the
fourth quarter last year.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell slightly on Thursday after
policymakers in emerging market nations pledged to take any
necessary measures to stabilize their markets, limiting demand
for safe-haven bonds.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,498.25 (down 0.72 pct)
* NSE index 6,073.70 (down 0.76 pct)
* Rupee 62.56/57 per dlr (62.41/42)
* 10-year bond yield 8.82 pct (8.77 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.33 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.69 pct (8.58 pct)
* Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (8.0/8.10 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India will release federal fiscal deficit data
for April-December period on Jan. 31 around 1400
IST
* India will likely release monthly infrastructure data for
December.
* India will release first revised GDP data for the fiscal
year that ended in March 2013. (1730 IST)
* RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data. (1700 IST)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's coalition government on Thursday increased the
subsidy on cooking gas, acceding to popular demand as it gears
up for a tough national election due by May.
* Foreign central banks slashed their holdings of U.S. debt
stored at the Federal Reserve by the most in seven months during
the past week, leaving these so-called custody holdings at the
lowest level since November, Fed data released Thursday showed.
* A growth-crushing downward spiral looks imminent for
emerging markets, threatening to turn back the tide of foreign
investment that flooded into developing countries on the premise
of fast economic expansion.
* India's consumer inflation should ease in the next two
months, and will fall to 8 percent by the end of the year,
central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said in an interview with
TV news channel CNN-IBN on Thursday.
* India's central bank on Thursday released a framework to
help banks recover bad debts in an effort to ease the financial
stress on lenders as the Indian economy slows.
* India's central bank will prevent extreme volatility in
the rupee, its chief Raghuram Rajan told Bloomberg TV on
Thursday.
LOANS/DEALS
* Engineers India is targeting to launch its 5 billion
rupees follow-on offer in mid-February. The government plans to
sell a 10 percent stake, or 33.6 million shares, from its 80.40
percent holding. The stake sale will total 5 billion rupees at
the current market capitalisation of 50 billion rupees.
* ONGC Videsh has received bids from seven banks for its
proposed $725 million one-year bridge loan. Proceeds will be
used for an acquisition. Submissions for the loan were made on
Jan. 22 with bids quoting all-in for the loan as high as 115bp
over Libor.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 30 -$68.84 mln
Month-to-date** $154.03 mln
Year-to-date** $154.00 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 30 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.46 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Jan. 29 $54.79 mln
Month-to-date $2.21 bln
Year-to-date $2.21 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 30
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 30
Foreign Banks -29.45 bln
Public Sector Banks 18.42 bln
Private Sector Banks 19.40 bln
Mutual Funds -12.40 bln
Others 2.45 bln
Primary Dealers 1.58 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00
SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 125544.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 51142.50
For the full table for January inflows, see:
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
53 bids for 346.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 499.49 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.23
trillion rupees.