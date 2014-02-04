GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday though the dollar regained
some footing, after disappointing U.S. manufacturing data cast a
pall over Wall Street and gave investors little reason to hope
for stability in emerging markets after their recent rout.
* The yen hovered at two-month highs against the euro and
dollar early on Tuesday, having powered higher as a selloff in
risk assets forced investors to cover bearish positions in the
low-yielding Japanese currency.
* U.S. oil futures fell more than $1 on Monday, pressured by
weak U.S. factory data and a sinking stock market, while Brent
crude's decline was limited by rising heating oil prices as a
snowstorm swept across the U.S. Northeast.
* U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest levels since
the beginning of November on Monday after a report showed that
U.S. manufacturing grew at a substantially slower pace in
January.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,209.26 (down 1.48 pct)
* NSE index 6,001.80 (down 1.44 pct)
* Rupee 62.56/57 per dlr (62.68/69)
* 10-year bond yield 8.73 pct (8.77 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.42 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.69 pct (8.70 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.80/8.90 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7-cbank
says.
* India's central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, will be in
Delhi to attend the financial stability development council
meeting, which begins at 11 a.m. IST.
* India's farm minister to address the opening ceremony of
Asia-Africa Agribusiness Expo, organised by a business chamber
body.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's political parties are unveiling populist measures
in a competition to win over voters before a national election
due in two months, even though the domestic economy is
struggling to recover from the worst slowdown in a decade.
* After abrupt interest rate rises in India, Turkey and
South Africa, investors are now betting that Hungary and Russia
will be the next emerging economies forced to defend their
currencies, even though their finances look very different.
* Emerging markets were facing headwinds going into 2014,
but January's rout surprised even the gloomiest of investors,
with big declines in stocks, bonds, and currencies.
LOANS/DEALS
* A $250m two-year facility for ABG Shipyard is likely to be
launched into general syndication on Tuesday. The facility was
launched to a select few senior lenders last week by Deutsche
Bank, which funded the deal solely on December 30.
* Power Finance Corp is planning to come back with
a sale on February 10, while state-owned Power Grid Corp of
India wants to tap the market on February 14, sources
said.
* Indian government's 10 percent stake in Axis Bank
is expected to be sold through an overnight block
deal. The transaction is expected to be launched in around two
weeks, subject to improvement in appetite for emerging markets.
* Engineers India is planning to launch its Rs5bn
follow-on offer on February 6. The offer will close on February
10. The government plans to sell a 10% stake or 33.6m shares
from its 80.40% holding.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.85-88 63.10 63.42 62.95 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 3* -$117.40 mln
Month-to-date** -$93.09 mln
Year-to-date** $31.50 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Feb. 4 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 3 -$33.75 mln
Month-to-date -$33.75 mln
Year-to-date $2.03 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 4
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 30
Foreign Banks 12.96 bln
Public Sector Banks 3.09 bln
Private Sector Banks -6.66 bln
Mutual Funds -8.10 bln
Others 3.70 bln
Primary Dealers -5.01 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
==============================================================
SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 1014.00
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 502.20
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 210.50
SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50
SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50
SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25
SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00
SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00
SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00
SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25
SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74
SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60
SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23
SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50
SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81
SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1127.10
SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00
SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25
SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75
SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 95100.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 50000.00
===============================================================
For the full table for February inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
49 bids for 315.65 billion rupees ($5.04 billion) at its one-day
repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 330.16 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.14 trillion
rupees.