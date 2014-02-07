GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares regained a measure of stability on Friday,
stepping further away from five-month lows after a strong night
on Wall Street and hopeful signs an upcoming crucial U.S. jobs
report will put to bed some of the global growth
concerns.
* The dollar drifted slightly lower in early Asian trading
on Friday, as investors cautiously awaited the latest non-farm
payrolls report for clues on the health of the U.S. labour
market and the broader economy.
* Brent crude oil ended nearly a dollar higher on Thursday,
supported by a stronger euro, French port closures and tighter
supplies from the North Sea.
* U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday to their highest
in a week as investors positioned for Friday's highly
anticipated jobs report for January, which is expected to show
more robust growth than December's surprisingly weak U.S. jobs
gains.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,310.74 (up 0.25 pct)
* NSE index 6,036.30 (up 0.23 pct)
* Rupee 62.3650/3750 per dlr (62.57/58)
* 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.71 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.37 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.63 pct)
* Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (8.40/8.50 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* The government will release updated estimates for growth
in the financial year to March 31
* India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7,
India's central bank said.
* India's bank lending and foreign reserves data
* The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a 14-day variable
term repo for 390 billion rupees ($6.24 billion) on Friday, the
central bank notified on Thursday.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India on Friday is likely to cut its estimate of 5 percent
growth forecast for the fiscal year that ends on March 31,
thanks to a slower-than-expected recovery by
industries.
* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi
rises 78 percent from floor price by day 4 of India airwaves
auction - government data
* India's competition watchdog slaps 623 million rupee fine
on 3 engineering companies for forming a cartel in a railways
tender - Statement
* India's Tata Motors has set up a panel to
oversee its operations and strategy as an interim measure after
the sudden demise of the company's managing director, Karl Slym.
* India has extended Upendra Kumar Sinha's tenure as
chairman of its securities regulator, two senior finance
ministry officials said, giving him an extra two years to
achieve reforms including bringing more transparency to stock
markets.
LOANS/DEALS
* Vodafone Group Plc won the Indian cabinet's
approval for its $1.6 billion deal to buy out minority partners
in its unit in the country, Information and Broadcasting
Minister Manish Tewari said on Thursday.
* Global private equity firm KKR & Co LP KKR.N has agreed to
lend about $100 million to India's Avantha Group to help it grow
its businesses and improve its capital structure, the Indian
company said on Thursday.
* India's IDBI Bank Ltd has upset holders of $140
million of its bonds after urging them to accept a change in
terms that gives the mid-sized state lender the right to write
down the debt or convert it into shares.
* Three banks are tipped to be mandated on Bharat Petroleum
Corp's US$250m three-year loan, sources said. They are Bank of
Nova Scotia, HSBC and Westpac Banking Corp. The deadline for
request for proposals was February 3, extended from January
27-28.
* The Small Industrial Development Bank of India was looking
to raise 5 billion rupees($80m) from a three-year bond sale. The
bonds have a put/call option at the end of one year and one day.
The issuer is looking at a price range of 9.42-9.45 percent.
* Konkan Railways Corp is also looking to raise Rs4bn from a
bond sale. The bonds will most likely have a state guarantee.
* Bajaj Electricals was also scouting to sell two to
three-year bonds at around 11 percent to 11.50 percent, sources
said. Sterlite Technologies is also in the market doing an over
Rs1bn deal via ICICI Bank.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
62.53-57 62.85 62.80 62.49 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 6* $1.72 mln
Month-to-date** -$266 mln
Year-to-date** -$141.30 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Feb. 6 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 5 -$136.63 mln
Month-to-date -$464.87 mln
Year-to-date $1.60 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 6
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 6
Foreign Banks 2 bln
Public Sector Banks 13.73 bln
Private Sector Banks -9.29 bln
Mutual Funds -7.55 bln
Others 3.44 bln
Primary Dealers -1.92 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
==============================================================
11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 6858.00
SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50
SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75
SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75
SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45
SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13
SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00
SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 427.50
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00
SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00
9.77% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 10 2931.00
10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 10 3009.00
7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 22500.00
===============================================================
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
41 bids for 275.57 billion rupees ($4.41 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 341.26 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trillion
rupees.