GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets made guarded gains on Monday, encouraged that Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S. jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead to keep investors cautious. * The yen wallowed at one-week lows against the dollar and euro early on Monday, having been beaten down late last week as U.S. stocks rallied after investors got over a disappointing set of headlines on the U.S. labor market. * Oil rose by more than $2 to one-month highs on Friday, fueled by a sharp rally in gasoline and heating oil as supplies tightened and refiners started to shut down plants for maintenance. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Friday after employers hired far fewer workers than expected in January, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy at the same time as the Federal Reserve pares its bond purchase program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,376.56 (up 0.32 pct) * NSE index 6,063.20 (up 0.45 pct) * Rupee 62.2825/2925 per dlr (62.3650/3750) * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.39 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.65 pct (8.64 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 130 billion rupees of treasury bills, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day bills, on Feb. 12. * The RBI said on Friday 12 states will sell at least 115.45 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) via 10-year loans on Feb. 11. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India cbank says banks may use up to 33 percent of countercyclical provisioning buffer held as on March 31, 2013 for making specific provisions for bad loans. * Countries such as Hungary, lacking the protection of high interest rates, may take the hit from the next selloff wave in emerging markets now bold rate hikes have made the likes of Turkey too costly to bet against. * Business activity across emerging markets expanded in January at the slowest pace in four months, dragged down by sluggish services sectors in the BRIC quartet of big developing countries, a survey showed on Monday. * India on Friday cut its estimate of annual growth for the fiscal year to 4.9 percent from 5 percent because of a contraction in the manufacturing and mining sectors. LOANS/DEALS * Small Industrial Development Bank of India (Sidbi) priced an offering of 7.5 billion rupees in three-year bonds last evening to yield 9.55 percent. The bonds have a put/call option at the end of one year and one day. The final pricing was higher than the 9.42-9.45 percent indicative range Sidbi had targeted. * About 10 to 12 banks are processing the $250 million two-year facility for Singapore-based Drilling & Offshore, a group company of India-based ABG Group and a sister company of ABG Shipyard. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) ASIA FX OUTLOOK For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.43-45 62.73 62.80 62.41 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 7* -$42.82 mln Month-to-date** -$266.34 mln Year-to-date** -$141.70 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 6 $173.03 mln Month-to-date -$291.84 mln Year-to-date $1.77 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 7 Foreign Banks -9.56 bln Public Sector Banks 12.92 bln Private Sector Banks -409.9 mln Mutual Funds 2.79 bln Others 4.24 bln Primary Dealers -9.98 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount ============================================================== SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75 SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00 SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50 SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 427.50 SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00 SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00 9.77% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 10 2931.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 10 3009.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 22500.00 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 35 bids for 274.42 billion rupees ($4.39 billion) at its evening three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 428.54 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.2 trillion rupees.