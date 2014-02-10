GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian markets made guarded gains on Monday, encouraged
that Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointing
U.S. jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk
ahead to keep investors cautious.
* The yen wallowed at one-week lows against the dollar and
euro early on Monday, having been beaten down late last week as
U.S. stocks rallied after investors got over a disappointing set
of headlines on the U.S. labor market.
* Oil rose by more than $2 to one-month highs on Friday,
fueled by a sharp rally in gasoline and heating oil as supplies
tightened and refiners started to shut down plants for
maintenance.
* U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Friday after employers
hired far fewer workers than expected in January, suggesting a
loss of momentum in the economy at the same time as the Federal
Reserve pares its bond purchase program.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,376.56 (up 0.32 pct)
* NSE index 6,063.20 (up 0.45 pct)
* Rupee 62.2825/2925 per dlr (62.3650/3750)
* 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.72 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.39 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.65 pct (8.64 pct)
* Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (7.50/7.60 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India will auction 130 billion rupees
of treasury bills, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills
and 60 billion rupees of 182-day bills, on Feb. 12.
* The RBI said on Friday 12 states will sell at least 115.45
billion rupees ($1.85 billion) via 10-year loans on Feb. 11.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India cbank says banks may use up to 33 percent of
countercyclical provisioning buffer held as on March 31, 2013
for making specific provisions for bad loans.
* Countries such as Hungary, lacking the protection of high
interest rates, may take the hit from the next selloff wave in
emerging markets now bold rate hikes have made the likes of
Turkey too costly to bet against.
* Business activity across emerging markets expanded in
January at the slowest pace in four months, dragged down by
sluggish services sectors in the BRIC quartet of big developing
countries, a survey showed on Monday.
* India on Friday cut its estimate of annual growth for the
fiscal year to 4.9 percent from 5 percent because of a
contraction in the manufacturing and mining sectors.
LOANS/DEALS
* Small Industrial Development Bank of India (Sidbi) priced
an offering of 7.5 billion rupees in three-year bonds last
evening to yield 9.55 percent. The bonds have a put/call option
at the end of one year and one day. The final pricing was higher
than the 9.42-9.45 percent indicative range Sidbi had targeted.
* About 10 to 12 banks are processing the $250 million
two-year facility for Singapore-based Drilling & Offshore, a
group company of India-based ABG Group and a sister company of
ABG Shipyard.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) ASIA FX OUTLOOK
Close Open High Low Volume
62.43-45 62.73 62.80 62.41 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 7* -$42.82 mln
Month-to-date** -$266.34 mln
Year-to-date** -$141.70 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Feb. 7 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 6 $173.03 mln
Month-to-date -$291.84 mln
Year-to-date $1.77 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 7
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 7
Foreign Banks -9.56 bln
Public Sector Banks 12.92 bln
Private Sector Banks -409.9 mln
Mutual Funds 2.79 bln
Others 4.24 bln
Primary Dealers -9.98 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
==============================================================
SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00
SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 427.50
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00
SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00
9.77% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 10 2931.00
10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 10 3009.00
7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 22500.00
===============================================================
For the full table for February inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
35 bids for 274.42 billion rupees ($4.39 billion) at its evening
three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 428.54 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.2 trillion
rupees.