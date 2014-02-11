GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets settled in for a session of consolidation on Tuesday as investors waited to hear the new head of the U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook for the economy and policy, with most expecting a reaffirmation of the status quo. * The dollar wallowed near a two-week low against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, following a subdued U.S. session trade as markets hunkered down ahead of congressional testimony by new Federal Reserve Chief Janet Yellen. * Brent oil fell by nearly $1 per barrel on Monday, pressured by sinking heating oil prices as the market looked toward the end of a long and frigid winter and as supplies increased from Libya and the North Sea. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed to slightly lower on Monday in thin trading, after a rally the previous session on a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report, with investors bracing for this week's heavy supply on the long end. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,334.27 (down 0.21 pct) * NSE index 6,053.45 (down 0.16 pct) * Rupee 62.43/44 per dlr (62.2825/2925) * 10-year bond yield 8.69 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.40 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.65 pct (8.65 pct) * Call money 9.10/9.15 (8.75/8.80 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Yellen's speech later in the day. * India-Trade data for April-January period on Feb. 11 at 11.00 IST (0530 GMT) * The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers will release sales data for January, with car sales expected to fall for the fourth straight month. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will attend a felicitation event organised by his management alumni * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 130 billion rupees of treasury bills, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day bills, on Feb. 12. * The RBI said on Friday 12 states will sell at least 115.45 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) via 10-year loans on Feb. 11. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The United States on Monday said it would take India to the World Trade Organization to gain a bigger foothold for U.S. manufacturers in its fast-growing solar products market, adding another irritant to an already strained relationship. * Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker by revenue, saw third-quarter net profits triple to their highest in a year-and-a-half on strong demand for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles and a one-time accounting gain. * India's Goa state expects to resume mining before monsoon that starts in June, its chief minister said on Monday, but this may not mean an immediate resumption in shipments from what used to be the country's top iron ore exporter. LOANS/DEALS * Twelve banks are expected to sign the C$900m (US$818m) one-year bridge loan for Indian Oil Corp, sources said. IOC is also in the market with a US$500m three-year loan, which is expected to close this week. * Mumbai-listed Tata Communications' US$240m five-year amortising loan was launched into general syndication on February 6. Responses are due on March 17. Roadshows will be held in Singapore on Thursday, Taipei on Friday and Dubai on February 17. Proceeds are for refinancing existing debt. * Fitness club chain Talwalkars Better Value Fitness has launched a two-part financing into syndication. The Rs1.9bn (US$30.5m) deal is split between a Rs1.65bn seven-year amortising loan and a Rs250m six-year bullet bond * Employees of Indian state-owned banks went on a two-day nationwide strike today. which impacted the Rs4.9bn-Rs5.1bn (US$79m-$82m) secondary follow-on offer in Engineers India . The offering will now close on Wednesday instead of the earlier deadline of today. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) ASIA FX OUTLOOK For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.65-68 62.69 62.78 62.65 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 10* -$72.96 mln Month-to-date** -$307.01 mln Year-to-date** -$182.40 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 7 $323.89 mln Month-to-date $32.05 mln Year-to-date $2.09 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 10 Foreign Banks 5.06 bln Public Sector Banks -9.32 bln Private Sector Banks -2.48 mln Mutual Funds -1.17 bln Others 3.02 bln Primary Dealers 4.89 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount ============================================================== 10.47% 2015 Interest Feb 12 3366.11 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 13 88060.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 14 50000.00 SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 667.63 SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50 SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90 SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50 SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75 SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 29000.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 37544.46 5.32% 2014 Redemption Feb 15 51330.00 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted 56 bids for 350.37 billion rupees ($5.63 billion) while it got 56 bids for 350.38 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 489.29 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.09 trillion rupees.