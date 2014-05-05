GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets took a turn lower on Monday after a survey of Chinese manufacturing disappointed, while the simmering conflict in Ukraine kept gold and bonds well bid. * The dollar got off to a cautious start on Monday having staged a curious reversal late last week that saw it erase all of the gains sparked by a strong payrolls report. * Oil prices rose on Friday as violence in Ukraine and job growth in the United States spurred buying, and technical short-covering before the weekend also lent support. * Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds dropped to their lowest in more than 10 months on Friday, falling for a fourth straight session, as concerns about Russia and Ukraine overshadowed an upbeat U.S. employment report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,403.89 (down 0.06 pct) * NSE index 6,694.80 (down 0.02 pct) * Rupee 60.16/17 per dlr (60.31/32) * 10-year bond yield 8.81 pct (8.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.36 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.58 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * HSBC Markit Services PMI for April (0530 GMT) KEY LOANS/DEALS * Pune Infoport is in the market with a 3 bln rupees ($49.8 mln) offering of an 18-month bond backed by a pledge of shares. Standard Chartered is arranging the issue, which has been assigned a Single A rating by Brickwork. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.37-38 60.48 60.67 60.33 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 2* $64.28 mln Month-to-date (April)** $1.69 bln Year-to-date** $5.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 2 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt April 30 (April) $73.26 mln Month-to-date -$1.45 bln Year-to-date $4.32 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 2 Foreign Banks 8.55 bln Public Sector Banks -9.79 bln Private Sector Banks 4.21 bln Mutual Funds 2.05 bln Others 9.09 bln Primary Dealers -14.11 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all six bids for 19.24 billion rupees at its three-day evening repo auction. Earlier in the day, it had accepted all 22 bids for 63.05 billion rupees ($1 billion) at its 3-day morning repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 526.15 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.26 trillion rupees. ($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Himank Sharma)