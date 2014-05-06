GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets shuffled higher on Tuesday after promising U.S. economic news helped Wall Street to a firmer finish, though activity was again light with Tokyo still on holiday. * The dollar was subdued in Asia on Tuesday, holding largely around where it began this week after an aimless session overnight with holidays in Japan and Britain crimping activity in markets. * Brent crude oil fell by more than $1 a barrel on Monday, pressured by reports that China's manufacturing sector contracted and Libya's oil output was recovering. * U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday after economic data signalled unexpectedly strong growth in the U.S. services sector, surrendering early gains made on a flight to safety spurred by tensions in Ukraine. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,445.12 (up 0.18 pct) * NSE index 6,699.35 (up 0.07 pct) * Rupee 60.21/22 per dlr (60.16/17) * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.30 pct (8.33 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.58 pct) * Call money 7.05/7.10 pct (7.40/7.50 pct) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.47 60.50 60.54 60.48 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 5* $46.49 mln Month-to-date $173.19 mln Year-to-date** $5.42 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 5 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 2 $181.30 mln Month-to-date $254.56 mln Year-to-date $4.50 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 5 Foreign Banks 2.10 bln Public Sector Banks -21.64 bln Private Sector Banks 16.29 bln Mutual Funds 2.10 bln Others -5.41 bln Primary Dealers 6.55 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest May 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest May 06 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest May 06 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest May 06 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest May 06 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 06 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 06 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 06 706.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 7.62% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2286.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For the detailed table, see: DEBT SALES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) Tbills May 7 150 Govt Bonds May 9 160 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 43 bids for 160.50 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 348.92 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.52 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)