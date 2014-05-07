GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares fell to a one-month low and the safe-haven
yen hovered just below a multi-month high against the dollar in
early trade on Wednesday as the heightened possibility of
Ukraine slipping into civil war dampened risk sentiment.
* The New Zealand dollar tumbled on Wednesday after the
country's central bank warned it may have to intervene to weaken
the currency, while the U.S. dollar languished at six-month lows
against a basket of major currencies.
* U.S. crude futures settled nearly unchanged on Tuesday,
but later rose in post-settlement trade after industry group the
American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stocks
decreased last week, defying analysts' expectations for a build.
* The 30-year bond and other long-maturity U.S. Treasuries
rose on Tuesday in thin, meandering trade ahead of potentially
market-moving congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 22,508.42 (up 0.28 pct)
* NSE index 6,715.30 (up 0.24 pct)
* Rupee 60.11/12 per dlr (60.21/22)
* 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.74 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.30 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.56 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.05/7.10 pct)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Close Open High Low Volume
60.28-30 60.45 60.45 60.24 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 6* $7.60 mln
Month-to-date $227.90 mln
Year-to-date** $5.47 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 6 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 5 -$8.59 mln
Month-to-date $245.97 mln
Year-to-date $4.49 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 6
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 6
Foreign Banks 3.06 bln
Public Sector Banks 29.45 bln
Private Sector Banks -26.39 bln
Mutual Funds 0.98 bln
Others 1.37 bln
Primary Dealers -8.47 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70
(MEGHALAYA)
7.62% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2286.00
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see:
==============================================================
DEBT SALES
Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees)
Tbills May 7 150
Govt Bonds May 9 160
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
33 bids for 108.62 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 375.98 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.61 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)