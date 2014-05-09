BRIEF-China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen to buy stake in IT firm in Tianjin
March 17 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co Ltd
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares mostly slumped on Friday as a tense situation in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame inflation report from China calmed some nerves. * The euro was binding its wounds in early trade on Friday after dovish comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi sent the currency tumbling from a 2-1/2 year high on Thursday. * U.S. crude oil prices fell on Thursday after hitting resistance at a key technical level, and Brent also fell as traders awaited developments in Ukraine. * Thirty-year Treasuries sat out a modest U.S. bond market rally and dropped on Thursday after the government sold $16 billion of new long bonds at unexpectedly high yields. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,344.04 (up 0.09 pct) * NSE index 6,659.85 (up 0.11 pct) * Rupee 60.0650/0750 per dlr (60.1350/1450) * 10-year bond yield 8.76 pct (8.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.32 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.56 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.95/9.05 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * Essar Steel Minnesota, Caa1/CCC+, priced its US$ 450 million 2020 bond sale yesterday. The non-call four year bond pays a coupon of 11.50 percent. Priced at 97.901 or 1007 basis points over treasuries, the bonds yield 12.0 percent. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.25-28 60.30 60.28 60.18 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 8* $60.44 mln Month-to-date $265.21 mln Year-to-date** $5.51 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 8 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 7 -$40.30 mln Month-to-date $228.45 mln Year-to-date $4.47 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 8 Foreign Banks 21.83 bln Public Sector Banks -10.80 bln Private Sector Banks 8.80 bln Mutual Funds -10.55 bln Others -3.02 bln Primary Dealers -6.27 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== DEBT SALES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) Govt Bonds May 9 160 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 51 bids for 196.18 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 274.34 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.30 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
LONDON, March 17 George Osborne, who lost his job as British finance minister after the EU referendum in June, was appointed editor of London's Evening Standard, the newspaper's owner Evgeny Lebedev said on Friday.
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: