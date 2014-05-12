GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares began the week on a cautious note on Monday
as investors braced for an escalation in East-West tensions
after pro-Moscow rebels declared victory in a referendum on
self-rule in eastern Ukraine.
* The euro started the week on a steadier footing after two
straight sessions of steep losses, but should stay under
pressure amid the persistent threat of policy action from the
European Central Bank.
* U.S. crude futures fell modestly in range-bound trade on
Friday as the market balanced support from a drawdown in
domestic crude stockpiles against technical sell points that
have kept oil from rallying, while Brent was lower as traders
awaited developments in the Ukraine crises.
* U.S. Treasuries ended mixed on Friday despite substantial
drag from a drooping 30-year long bond trying to find footing
following an unexpectedly costly $16 billion government auction
of new 30-year debt.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 22,994.23 (up 2.91 pct)
* NSE index 6,858.80 (up 2.99 pct)
* Rupee 60.02/03 per dlr (60.0650/0750)
* 10-year bond yield 8.75 pct (8.76 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.25 pct (8.27 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.53 pct)
* Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (7.00/7.10 pct)
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* April CPI (1200 GMT)
* March industrial output (1200 GMT)
* Media to publish exit poll results (starting 1300 GMT)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney this week faces the
growing challenge of explaining why the central bank is
signalling it is in no rush to raise record low interest rates,
even as Britain's recovery picks up speed.
* India is on the cusp of political change that is widely
expected to infuse a new life into an economy that is struggling
to break away from a tale of weak growth and high
inflation.
* The head of the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that
he - and not the Indian government - was responsible for setting
monetary policy, asserting his independence in taking a hawkish
stance on inflation amid an election hinging on how to revive
economic growth.
KEY DEALS
* Indian Oil Corp has increased the size of a five-year
bullet takeout loan from $500 mln to $650 mln and mandated nine
banks. (IFR)
* Indian mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp
(HDFC) has sealed its $300 mln five-year term loan, sources
said. (IFR)
* State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has also signed
its $300 mln three-year loan with 12 banks. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Close Open High Low Volume
60.15-17 60.25 60.33 60.14 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 9* $211.48 mln
Month-to-date $353.18 mln
Year-to-date** $5.60 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 9 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 8 $248.9 mln
Month-to-date $477.4 mln
Year-to-date $4.72 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 9
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 9
Foreign Banks 1.33 bln
Public Sector Banks -28.57 bln
Private Sector Banks 10.57 bln
Mutual Funds 15.52 bln
Others 5.18 bln
Primary Dealers -4.04 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest May 12 157.40
(KERALA)
SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 12 518.30
(2 States)
SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 12 350.31
(5 States)
SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 12 51.58
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 12 22.60
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 12 431.42
(2 States)
SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 12 60.19
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 12 6.04
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 12 80.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50
(GOA)
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 12 202.75
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 12 406.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 12 536.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 12 539.53
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 12 145.95
(KERALA)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 12 172.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 12 1167.75
(4 States)
11.83% 2014 Interest May 12 2982.62
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see:
==============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
55 bids for 209.23 billion rupees ($3.49 billion) at its
three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 331.34 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.32 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)