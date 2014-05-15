GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares stepped back from a one-month high on
Thursday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street, while expectations
of credit easing by the European Central Bank knocked down
yields on U.S. and European bonds.
* The euro wallowed near six-week lows against the dollar on
Thursday, weighed by lower government debt yields amid rising
expectations the European Central Bank is poised to cut rates at
next month's meeting.
* Global oil prices rose on Wednesday as a draw on U.S.
crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, contract delivery point
and gasoline stocks pushed Brent and U.S. crude to three week
highs.
* U.S. Treasuries yields fell to six-month lows on
Wednesday, breaking out of a recent range, as expectations the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates sparked a global
fixed-income rally.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 23,815.12 (down 0.24 pct)
* NSE index 7,108.75 (unchanged)
* Rupee 59.66/67 per dlr (60.05/06)
* 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.73 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.24 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.54 pct (8.50 pct)
* Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.05 pct)
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Indian central bank board meeting.
* India WPI data for April (0630 GMT)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The European Central Bank is preparing a package of policy
options for its June meeting, including cuts in all its interest
rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small-
and mid-sized firms.
KEY DEALS
* Bharti Airtel became the first Indian issuer to price a
dual-currency bond with a massive US$2bn 144A/Reg S offering on
Monday, denominated in US dollars and euros. It was also the
largest bond offering by any issuer in India.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
59.77-80 59.68 59.77 59.70 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 14* $254.28 mln
Month-to-date $766.77 mln
Year-to-date** $6.01 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 13 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 12 $359.68 mln
Month-to-date $1.05 bln
Year-to-date $5.30 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 13
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 13
Foreign Banks 0.47 bln
Public Sector Banks 19.73 bln
Private Sector Banks -16.73 bln
Mutual Funds -5.50 bln
Others 4.64 bln
Primary Dealers -2.61 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 15 209.75
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 15 378.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 15 890.40
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 15 427.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 15 347.60
(KERALA)
8.35% 2022 Interest May 15 22127.50
9.15% 2024 Interest May 15 42090.00
6.07% 2014 Redemption May 15 288067.30
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 15 79030.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 15 50010.00
For the detailed table, see:
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
59 bids for 213.07 billion rupees ($3.56 billion) at its two-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 472.90 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trillion
rupees.
