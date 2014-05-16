GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were under pressure on Friday morning, with Japanese stocks skidding as the yen rose against the dollar, which has struggled in recent days on the back of lower U.S. Treasury yields. * The euro was back in familiar territory against the dollar early on Friday, having staged a surprisingly strong rebound from a 2-1/2 month trough as investors booked profits on bearish positions ahead of the weekend. * Front-month Brent crude futures rose and went off the board on Thursday at the highest settlement since March, while U.S. futures fell, snapping a string of three straight higher settlements. * Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields fell to six-month lows on Thursday in heavy volume after Greek government bonds weakened and sparked safety buying of U.S. debt, even though U.S. economic data pointed overall to a firming economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 23,905.60 (up 0.38 pct) * NSE index 7,123.15 (up 0.2 pct) * Rupee 59.29/30 per dlr (59.66/67) * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.24 pct (8.27 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.54 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Results of India's general elections OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's wholesale inflation eased in April helped by a moderation in food prices, but the threat of a below-average monsoon in coming months will fan price pressures that will compound challenges for an incoming government. * New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits hit a seven-year low last week while consumer prices recorded their largest increase in 10 months in April, pointing to a firming economy. LOANS/KEY DEALS * Tata Steel is talking to banks about a refinancing package of around US$7bn for existing debt at its Corus Group subsidiary. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.70-73 59.68 59.75 59.50 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 15* $158.08 mln Month-to-date $1.38 bln Year-to-date** $6.62 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 15 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 13 -$192.8 mln Month-to-date $860 mln Year-to-date $5.11 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 15 Foreign Banks -22.84 bln Public Sector Banks 8.19 bln Private Sector Banks 10.39 bln Mutual Funds -0.07 bln Others 2.98 bln Primary Dealers 1.34 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 (4 States) ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== AUCTIONS * 14-day Term repo auction for 610 billion rupees * 160 billion rupees government bond auction LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 52 bids for 208.91 billion rupees ($3.49 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 489.94 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.23 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)