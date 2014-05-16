GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were under pressure on Friday morning, with
Japanese stocks skidding as the yen rose against the dollar,
which has struggled in recent days on the back of lower U.S.
Treasury yields.
* The euro was back in familiar territory against the dollar
early on Friday, having staged a surprisingly strong rebound
from a 2-1/2 month trough as investors booked profits on bearish
positions ahead of the weekend.
* Front-month Brent crude futures rose and went off the
board on Thursday at the highest settlement since March, while
U.S. futures fell, snapping a string of three straight higher
settlements.
* Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields fell to six-month lows on
Thursday in heavy volume after Greek government bonds weakened
and sparked safety buying of U.S. debt, even though U.S.
economic data pointed overall to a firming economy.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 23,905.60 (up 0.38 pct)
* NSE index 7,123.15 (up 0.2 pct)
* Rupee 59.29/30 per dlr (59.66/67)
* 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.78 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.24 pct (8.27 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.54 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (8.95/9.00 pct)
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Results of India's general elections
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's wholesale inflation eased in April helped by a
moderation in food prices, but the threat of a below-average
monsoon in coming months will fan price pressures that will
compound challenges for an incoming government.
* New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits hit a
seven-year low last week while consumer prices recorded their
largest increase in 10 months in April, pointing to a firming
economy.
LOANS/KEY DEALS
* Tata Steel is talking to banks about a refinancing package
of around US$7bn for existing debt at its Corus Group
subsidiary.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Close Open High Low Volume
59.70-73 59.68 59.75 59.50 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 15* $158.08 mln
Month-to-date $1.38 bln
Year-to-date** $6.62 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 15 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 13 -$192.8 mln
Month-to-date $860 mln
Year-to-date $5.11 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 15
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 15
Foreign Banks -22.84 bln
Public Sector Banks 8.19 bln
Private Sector Banks 10.39 bln
Mutual Funds -0.07 bln
Others 2.98 bln
Primary Dealers 1.34 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22
(6 States)
SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08
(4 States)
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see:
==============================================================
AUCTIONS
* 14-day Term repo auction for 610 billion rupees
* 160 billion rupees government bond auction
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
52 bids for 208.91 billion rupees ($3.49 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 489.94 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.23 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)